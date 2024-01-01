Enhancing safety of service and maintenance teams
October 2024
Industrial Wireless
The VKB Group, a leading agricultural enterprise, has taken a significant step in prioritising the safety of its service and maintenance teams by selecting SafeGauge, a wireless and digital measurement tool, for its service centre in Reitz. This is an advanced technology that protect its workforce, while ensuring the smooth operation of its farming equipment. Supplied by Booyco Electronics, SafeGauge’s wireless monitoring solutions are designed to eliminate the need for technicians to work in close proximity to potentially dangerous equipment.
Louis Venter, area sales manager at Booyco Electronics, says that by leveraging SafeGauge’s innovative wireless measurement tools, VKB’s service and maintenance teams can now measure hydraulic and pneumatic pressures, and wear tolerances or alignment, from a safe distance.
“Being able to do this is a gamechanger and minimises the risk of injury during routine maintenance or in situations where equipment failure could pose a hazard,” he explains. The adoption of SafeGauge’s technology is particularly significant for VKB’s servicing operations in Reitz, where heavy machinery such as Case tractors and combine harvesters are routinely serviced and repaired. With the SafeGauge kit, technicians can perform necessary checks and measurements without coming into direct contact with the machinery, enhancing overall safety.
Venter says that in addition to safety benefits, the implementation of SafeGauge will lead to improvements in operational efficiency. The wireless measurement tools enable faster and more accurate data collection, which reduces downtime and ensures that machinery is maintained at optimal performance levels. This aligns with VKB’s goals of maximising productivity and minimising the impact of equipment failure on its clients’ farming activities.
“By selecting SafeGauge, VKB is not only addressing immediate safety concerns, but also futureproofing its service operations. The technology allows for seamless integration with digital platforms, paving the way for enhanced data analysis and predictive maintenance capabilities,” Venter says. “This proactive approach will help VKB to continue operating efficiently, while maintaining a strong focus on the wellbeing of its employees. The VKB Group’s decision to integrate SafeGauge’s wireless monitoring solutions into its service operations is a testament to its dedication to both safety and efficiency, and we believe that as agricultural practices continue to evolve, VKB will remain at the forefront of adopting innovative technologies that protect its workforce and enhance productivity.”
For more information contact Booyco Electronics, +27 11 823 6842, info@booyco-electronics.co.za, www.booyco-electronics.co.za
