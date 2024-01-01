Kama expands its welding and cutting capability

Kama Coils and Transformers has acquired the exclusive agency for Hugong Welding Machines, a global leader in welding and cutting technology, for the SADC region. Hugong welding machines are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and superior performance in welding and cutting applications. The product range includes:

Inverter technology welders: These welders utilise advanced IGBT inverter technology, resulting in high efficiency, precise control, and reduced power consumption, and making them ideal for both light and heavy industrial applications.

Advanced automation solutions: Hugong’s automated welding systems incorporate robotics and advanced control software, ensuring consistent, high-quality welds, and meeting the increasing demand for automation in various sectors.

Cutting-edge plasma cutters: Engineered for precision and speed, Hugong’s plasma cutting machines deliver clean cuts on a variety of metals, and are suitable for demanding industrial environments.

Eco-friendly welding options: Committed to sustainability, Hugong’s eco-friendly welding solutions are designed to minimise energy consumption and environmental impact without compromising performance.

Kama Coils and Transformers specialises in the design, manufacture and repair of electromechanical products such as coils, resistors, NERs, magnets and transformers. The company is also a leading manufacturer of audible and visual signalling devices, and the largest producer of safety and warning equipment in the southern hemisphere.

For more information contact Kama Coils and Transformers, +27 11 472 3980, coils@kama.co.za, www.kamacoils.co.za





