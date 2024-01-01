Revolutionising slurry management in mining operations

Dynamic Fluid Control (DFC) has launched the Vent-O-Mat Slurry Air Release Valve (SAV), designed to set new standards in performance and technology for the mining industry. The SAV PN100, rated to withstand pressures up to 100 bar, offers unparalleled reliability and efficiency, addressing common challenges faced by other valves in the market.

Superior performance and advanced technology

The SAV stands out with its single-chamber design, featuring cylindrical HDPE floats. This innovative approach ensures smooth operation and minimises the risk of components getting stuck, a common issue with traditional steel ball floats. The design significantly improves performance compared to other recently launched valves, providing a robust and reliable solution for mining operations.

Enhanced slurry management

The SAV’s advanced air release and anti-shock technology offer multiple benefits for slurry management. By efficiently expelling air from the pipeline, the SAV enhances the efficiency of pumping operations. It also protects the pipeline against vacuum conditions and potential implosion, ensuring the integrity and longevity of the system. Additionally, the valve eliminates clogging issues thanks to the absence of nozzles or small orifices, which are prone to blockages.

Robust design and easy maintenance

The Vent-O-Mat SAV is designed for durability and ease of maintenance. The removable top cover flange allows easy access to internal components, making maintenance straightforward when required. The robust construction means that little maintenance is needed, providing a low-maintenance, high-performance solution for mining operations. By preventing air accumulation, and protecting pipelines, the SAV contributes to more reliable and efficient operations, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

For more information contact Dynamic Fluid Control, +27 11 748 0200 , dfc@dfc.co.za, www.dfc.co.za





