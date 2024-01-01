DFS 31 high-speed fibre-optic sensor

The DFS 31 high-speed digital fibre-optic sensor from Vepac Electronics has an ultra-high response speed and ultra-low jitter, and is ideal for precise position accuracy and high-speed/small profile detection. Its speed of response of 2 μs makes it the fastest fibre-optic sensor on the market. The slimline housing, with protective lid, will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS 31 is adjusted by a single push of a button, there is no guess work on the part of the operator. The sensor default settings will work for most applications. It is as simple or as complicated as you would like. If your application is a bit more complex, the DFS 31 can be adjusted in many configurations.
Alliance Sensors is now offering the miniature, lightweight LZ SERIES linear position sensor product line utilising LVIT Technology. The sensors are designed for tight spaces that require excellent stroke-to-length ratio.
Wisman’s DL series of high-voltage power supplies from Vepac Electronics is designed to meet the needs of high-performance 48 cm chassis-type HV power supplies.
The fully modular time reference systems from Vepac Electronics offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.
The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-Tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets.
The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.