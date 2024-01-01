Editor's Choice
DFS 31 high-speed fibre-optic sensor

October 2024 Sensors & Transducers


The DFS 31 high-speed digital fibre-optic sensor from Vepac Electronics has an ultra-high response speed and ultra-low jitter, and is ideal for precise position accuracy and high-speed/small profile detection. Its speed of response of 2 μs makes it the fastest fibre-optic sensor on the market. The slimline housing, with protective lid, will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS 31 is adjusted by a single push of a button, there is no guess work on the part of the operator. The sensor default settings will work for most applications. It is as simple or as complicated as you would like. If your application is a bit more complex, the DFS 31 can be adjusted in many configurations.

Features include:

• Ultra-high speed: 2 μs, 8 μs, 50 μs or 200 μs configurable.

• 2 μs repeatability.

• Good immunity to high-frequency fluorescent lighting.

• Intuitive percentage diagnostic OLED display.

• Attractive 10 mm wide housing.

• Low power and wide operating voltage.

• Advanced remote programming.

• Five AUTOSET modes.

• Programmable output/input configurations.

• CE approved.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Vepac Electronics


