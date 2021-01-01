The DFS 21 dual channel digital fibre-optic sensor from Vepac Electronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides. The slimline housing, with protective lid, will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS 21 is adjusted by a single push of a button, there is no guesswork on the part of the operator. The sensor default settings will work for most applications. It is as simple or as complicated as you would like. If your application is a bit more complex, it can be adjusted in many configurations.

Alliance Sensors is now offering the miniature, lightweight LZ SERIES linear position sensor product line utilising LVIT Technology. The sensors are designed for tight spaces that require excellent stroke-to-length ratio.In the mining sector, the integration of advanced technologies such as proximity detection systems is critical to enhancing safety and operational efficiency. While the technological aspect is essential, the human factor plays a pivotal role in the successful implementation and adoption of these systems.The PVM-1530 from Vepac Electronics is a pioneering meter for photovoltaic installations up to 1500 V, with a substantial number of measurement functions.EMI/RFI filters are electronic components used to suppress electromagnetic interference and radio-frequency interference.Wisman’s DL series of high-voltage power supplies from Vepac Electronics is designed to meet the needs of high-performance 48 cm chassis-type HV power supplies.The SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors from Vepac Electronics combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response.The DFS 31 high-speed digital fibre-optic sensor from Vepac Electronics has an ultra-high response speed and ultra-low jitter and is ideal for precise position accuracy and high-speed/small profile detection.The fully modular time reference systems from Vepac Electronics offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-Tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets.The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.