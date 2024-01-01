Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Oil analysis is critical to monitor diesel engine combustion efficiency

October 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Diesel engines are the driving force powering many modern transportation and industry applications. Efficient engine function relies heavily on the combustion process that converts fuel into mechanical energy. High-quality combustion is crucial for optimal engine performance and overall reliability.

ISO-Reliability Partners is an own emblem manufacturer (OEM) of class-leading microfine oil filtration solutions, diesel purity testing, vacuum dehydration systems, automated water removal for compressed air, and high efficiency industrial air scrubbing. The company excels in providing its customers with reduced equipment failure and increased production efficiencies.

“The majority of our clients are manufacturing facilities, general industry, and mining. Our unique solutions and products are suited to any large-scale user of gearboxes, diesel equipment, industrial or mobile machinery,” says the company’s Craig FitzGerald. “Our solutions outshine in high-speed, extreme load, high-temperature and high-contamination applications. We have a vast trove of unique industrial solutions that aid in eliminating equipment failures and dramatically improving reliability and availability.”

When oil or diesel is purchased, it already holds unacceptably high levels of contaminants. OE filters are not capable of removing these fine particles, leading to high equipment failure rates. To achieve equipment reliability and eliminate machine failures it is becoming essential to focus on fine contaminant removal within the 1-to-4-micron range. ISO micro fine filtration systems address and remove the fine contaminants found in diesel and oil fluid systems, which regular in-line OE filters are incapable of removing. These particles are the leading cause of high internal wear rates and assured equipment breakdowns.

FitzGerald emphasises that oil analysis is valuable for acquiring important information about the lubricant condition, internal wear rates and contamination. Knowing what is happening inside the equipment enables early failure detection for timely intervention. Regular in-service engine oil analysis detects most of these issues, provided that a dedicated oil analysis programme is in place. In recent times, real-time oil analysis technologies are creating a buzz in the market, due to their ability to further reduce the detection time for potential faults and indicators of equipment failure.

In its drive for excellence in machine performance and uptime, ISO-Reliability has partnered with Yateks, a technological leader in the manufacture of real-time oil quality sensors which meet the highest standards of industrial oil analysis. These provide unrivalled machine and engine protection.

With oil analysis data, maintenance managers or workshop supervisors can strategically plan interventions or conduct minor corrective maintenance actions instead of triggering a major intervention on the equipment. 92% of all lubricated component failures can be attributed to fluid contamination. In high-pressure common-rail diesel engines, fluid contamination leads to indicators such as fuel dilution and soot formation. These are a result of incomplete combustion due to improper fuel atomisation caused solely by fine fluid contamination. Excessive soot content in engine oil signals potential issues with the components involved in combustion. These can be injection problems, prolonged oil drain intervals, low compression, or a high fuel/air ratio and cold air temperature.

Fuel dilution occurs when the quantity of unburned fuel in engine oil increases. A high fuel dilution rate indicates abnormal fuel atomisation at the point of injection. Instead of a fine well-dispersed mist, jets of diesel combust incompletely, allowing unburnt diesel to pass the piston rings and thin engine oil viscosities, and leading to an inability for the oil to protect lubricated components. With high fuel present in the oil, the lubricant’s viscosity becomes too low, reducing overall lubricating effectiveness. This phenomenon is often associated with raw or unburned fuel mixing with the oil as a result of incomplete combustion, worn injectors, or improper fuel/air ratio.

Since poor combustion quality is connected with engine oil degradation, mitigating the issue begins by using suitable microfine filtration and adhering to the recommended oil change frequency. Countermeasures to remedy failure rates involve using good fuel quality, improving filtration levels, checking air intake cleanliness and monitoring injector performance.

ISO-Reliability Partners offers a comprehensive value proposition centred around enhancing machine efficiency and reliability. It leverages deep expertise to unlock significant value that might otherwise be lost in industrial processes. It also supplies cutting-edge lubrication management, including the use of Royal Purple ultra-high-performance lubricants, which improves equipment protection and reduces energy consumption.

FitzGerald says that the company is developing a predictive maintenance platform powered by AI for real-time equipment monitoring, early fault detection, and reduced human interaction with machinery, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency. “Our focus is on innovative solutions to improve efficiency and reduce wastage, addressing critical concerns like energy security,” he concludes.

For more information contact ISO-Reliability Partners, +27 10 449 6414, craig@iiso.co.za, www.iso-reliability.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ABB’s value-adding products and solutions
ABB South Africa Motion Control & Drives
A technology leader driving the digital transformation of industries, with a history of innovation spanning over 130 years, ABB had a major presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024.

Read more...
Hexapod for high-precision positioning and motion tasks
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech, the specialist for motion control and positioning systems, presents its new hexapod. The HEX150-125HL is suitable for high-precision positioning and motion tasks down to the nanometre range.

Read more...
FUCHS mining lubricants range
Motion Control & Drives
Ongoing pressure on commodity prices and reduced output has seen the global mining industry focus increasingly on energy efficiency and optimising production. “There is a major emphasis on cutting costs, especially in terms of proactive maintenance, which is where our products play a key role,” says, national manager, mining Africa at FUCHS Lubricants South Africa.

Read more...
Machinery breakdown: mitigation and preparation
Motion Control & Drives
Any business relying on machinery and equipment for its operations is exposed to the probability of significant financial losses due to a breakdown of a key piece of machinery that isn’t quickly or easily replaced or repaired.

Read more...
Kama expands its welding and cutting capability
Motion Control & Drives
Kama Coils and Transformers has acquired the exclusive agency for Hugong Welding Machines, a global leader in welding and cutting technology. Hugong welding machines are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and superior performance in welding and cutting applications.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE’s growing local range drives entry into new markets
SEW-EURODRIVE Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE has rolled out an even greater selection of planetary drives as part of its strategy to ‘close the loop’ in its product offerings by expanding into more industry sectors.

Read more...
World’s strongest land-based crane
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet, the world’s largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company, has launched the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000.

Read more...
High-performance motion control system
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech will be presenting its high-performance motion control and positioning systems at SPS in Nuremberg in November. This year’s highlight is the latest version 2.8 of its Automation1 motion control platform.

Read more...
2-in-1 drive system for horizontal, inclined or vertical applications
Motion Control & Drives
RUD’s innovative 2-in-1 drive system, stands out for its flexible deflection ranging from 90 to 180°. This feature allows the chain drive system to be used for horizontal, ascending, and vertical movements.

Read more...
Wind turbine solutions to support the energy transition
Motion Control & Drives
A range of wind turbine lubricants is available from African Group Lubricants, the authorised distributor of Mobil lubricants in southern Africa. These include the Mobil SHC Gear 320 WT fully synthetic gear oil for wind turbines, which has such long-lasting durability that it comes with a ten-year warranty.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved