High-speed registration mark sensors

The SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors from Vepac Electronics combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response. Many important features have been incorporated into the design to meet the increasing demand for precision registration control on today’s higher speed packaging machinery. It provides extended operating ranges, enhanced background suppression and the elimination of saturation problems.
The specific task of a photoelectric registration mark detector is to respond to printed registration marks on packaging material as they pass through the sensor’s light beam. The output of the sensor must switch when the mark arrives precisely in position for the control function to occur. The resolution of the exact location of each passing registration mark is keynote to ensure that the initiation of the electromechanical response triggered by the sensor is in synchronisation with the arrival of the mark.
The EDR circuit extends the dynamic operating range to provide unequalled performance at very bright light levels. Dynamic operating range has been extended 500 times to eliminate the effects of background suppression, which can cause reduced resolution. To avoid saturation and enhance background suppression, the EDR circuit monitors the offset adjustment during setup to determine when the sensor’s operating level is approaching the sensor’s light level saturation point. Before saturation occurs, the EDR circuit adjusts the sensor in a unique manner, to prevent hot spot glare effects and extend the overall dynamic range of the sensor.
