Battery-powered magmeter

The RWEM/D battery-powered electromagnetic flow meter from Royce Water Systems is ideal for water and wastewater systems located at remote sites. Applications include use in raw water, potable water, sea water, wastewater, industrial heat exchangers, acidic and alkaline solutions, cooling water, and irrigation. Various signals and communications are available, including pulse and RS485. All flow data can be monitored via computer or mobile phone using GPRS. It can also measure temperature or pressure. With a lifespan of up to eight years, the battery can be changed when it is used up. The transmitter shell is made of stainless steel SS304, and the protection grade is IP68. It can be buried or submerged in water.

Features of the flow meter include:

• Long lifespan: The standard battery works for three to eight years, depending on the excitation current.

• Multiple work modes: Flow Only, Flow + Pressure, and Flow + Temperature.

• Infrared remote control display and operation.

• 3,6 V lithium battery can be changed if it is used up.

• Multiple network interfaces: GPRS, RS485, HART and other network communications.

• Dual power supply: External power supply interface can be powered by external 12 to 24 V DC power supply.

For more information contact Royce Water systems, +27 11 403 2249 , marketing@roycewater.co.za, www.roycewater.co.za





