Innovative solutions for low flow dosing with high precision

October 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

In the food, pharma, and chemical manufacturing industries, precision and efficiency are of utmost importance. With the use of liquids that are often expensive, it is essential to dose accurately and repeatably to achieve the highest possible quality of the end product with minimal waste. It almost goes without saying that the latter contributes to cost reduction.

Bronkhorst High-Tech, a leader in compact flowmeters and controllers, with over 40 year of experience in low-flow technology, has developed a flexible solution that meets today’s requirements for highly accurate dosing, whether continuous, in ratio, or in batches.

Innovative liquid dosing solutions

One of Bronkhorst’s latest innovations is a versatile solution designed to meet the precise liquid dosing needs of various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food production. This solution combines a flowmeter and a pump to create an efficient feedback control system, ensuring accurate and repeatable dosing.

Key features and benefits of the system are:

• Customisation: At the heart of this solution are the liquid flowmeter and the pump, which together form the core of the system. This combination ensures precise and stable dosing, delivering flows ranging from 50 mg/h to 1000 kg/h, depending on the configuration. Additionally, the system offers numerous options such as a PLC/HMI for user-friendly operation, filters to remove particles from the liquid, safety valves, and an optional automated bypass. This bypass allows the pump to deliver very stable small flows down to a few droplets per hour, adapting to various process needs with great flexibility.

• Versatility: Continuous flow control, ratio control and rapid batch dosing are supported, making it suitable for a wide range of applications from medicine research to aroma dosing in sweets to catalysis pilot plants.

• Precision: Accurate dosing is crucial for maintaining product quality and consistency. This solution excels in this area, making it an indispensable tool for industries where precision up to an accuracy of 0,2% of reading flow is paramount.

• Integration: The system can be seamlessly integrated with existing processes, enhancing overall efficiency and effectivity. The elementary components are mounted in a robust frame and the system can be electrically connected to any main PLC/HMI of the existing process.

• Safety features: Options for overpressure valves and filters ensure safe and reliable operation for a long time.

Applications in various industries

In the pharmaceutical sector, it is a fact that consistent dosing is vital for the development and production of medicines. Minimising waste is crucial in this industry because the liquids used are often extremely expensive. Additionally, repeatability and reliability are essential to achieve the best and fastest results in the development of new drugs.

In the chemical industry, where many new liquids are developed in laboratories every year, this solution can be deployed very flexibly. The liquid instruments within the system are always accurate, regardless of the properties of the liquid, ensuring precise mixing of ingredients and accurate ratios for the best results.

In the food production sector, not only is accuracy important, but also repeatability. This solution ensures that the taste, colour and aroma of the final product remain consistent, which is key in the food industry. Every process has to deliver consistent outcomes all the time, and a dosing solution with an integrated flowmeter ensures this. It can continuously dose ingredients in batches, and often in small quantities, into a main stream at a predetermined fixed ratio relative to the main flow. This guarantees you can always enjoy the taste of your favourite food.

Future prospects

As industries continue to prioritise precision and efficiency, the demand for the automation of dosing systems is expected to grow. Future advanced developments may include further integration with digital monitoring and control systems, enhancing the capabilities of these innovative solutions.

Conclusion

Bronkhorst’s commitment to innovation and precision, supported by over four decades of expertise in low flow technology, positions it as a leader in the field. The solutions offered – in particular the latest ones – are a testament to the company’s dedication to providing versatile, accurate and efficient solutions for modern process challenges. As technology advances, Bronkhorst’s role in driving innovation and maintaining quality in manufacturing will only become more significant.

Manufacturers looking to improve their dosing processes and achieve greater efficiency and consistency should consider adopting Bronkhorst’s advanced dosing systems. With its proven track record and advanced technology, Bronkhorst continues to set the standard for precision in liquid dosing.

Mecosa is the sole agent for Bronkhorst in southern Africa.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 257 6100
Email: measure@mecosa.co.za
www: www.mecosa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Mecosa


