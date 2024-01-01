ABB modernises key board mill

ABB has secured a landmark contract to modernise Smurfit Kappa’s Paper Machine 5 (PM5) at its Cerro Gordo corrugated cardboard mill near Mexico City. ABB will provide Smurfit Kappa with its ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS), accompanied by a comprehensive paper machine drives system, encompassing some of the market’s most advanced drives and motors meticulously designed to optimise PM5’s performance.
Smurfit Kappa is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging globally, with operations spanning 35 countries. It has operated in Mexico since 1957, and has been increasing production capacity in the country recently, investing over $350 million since 2018.
The project marks the first collaboration between the two parties in this region, and signals a new era of operational efficiency for one of the packaging producer’s busiest machines in Mexico. The modernisation is expected to transform PM5 into a highly efficient and productive machine, capable of meeting the demands placed on it. Upon completion of the project, Smurfit Kappa is expected to realise a significant increase in production efficiency and output.
Smurfit Kappa sought a partner with unparalleled expertise to spearhead this critical modernisation project.
Smurfit Kappa required speed and tension controls to operate at optimum levels, while keeping downtime to a minimum. ABB, with its proven track record in the Latin American pulp and paper industry and deep understanding of paper machine processes, emerged as the ideal choice.
The ABB technology embedded in the drives, complemented by the control system, will help secure optimum speed and torque control of the paper machine’s sectional drives for years to come. This is achieved through a combination of factors such as a Direct Torque Control algorithm, which ensures precise control and allows for consistent quality and minimised waste over a long period of time. ABB guarantees a system uptime of 98,5% during a three-month period following the machine’s startup in 2025. This translates to a maximum downtime of only 33 hours within that timeframe.
“We are impressed by ABB’s deep understanding of the industry and commitment to exceeding expectations,” said Mario Olvera, engineering and project director of Smurfit Kappa Mexico. “We are confident that the company’s expertise will be instrumental in maximising the performance and efficiency of PM5. This project represents a significant step forward for Smurfit Kappa in Mexico, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with ABB.”
“Partnering with Smurfit Kappa on this momentous project will help ensure optimal equipment design, control performance and seamless commissioning,” said regional sales manager, Diego Navas. “A dedicated team of ABB specialists will work alongside our customer on the machine to deliver significant benefits, including increased production, improved efficiency, and reduced operational costs.”
The project’s scope extends beyond simply supplying equipment. ABB will leverage its extensive experience to provide comprehensive engineering and commissioning services, ensuring a smooth transition to the upgraded PM5. Backed by its ABB Ability System 800xA and Remote Access Platform, ABB can provide customer support from anywhere in the world, at any time. The safety functions and process panels installed alongside the machine will allow collaborative, easy and safe operation of the machine.
ABB’s value-adding products and solutions ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
A technology leader driving the digital transformation of industries, with a history of innovation spanning over 130 years, ABB had a major presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024.
Read more...The convergence of intelligence: DCS, SCADA and TLC Schneider Electric South Africa
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
In the early days of industrialisation, control systems were primarily mechanical, and relied on manual intervention and simple feedback loops to manage processes. Now, in the 21st century, industrial process automation systems are mind-blowingly intelligent, and provide almost unparalleled control and monitoring capabilities, making them integral to modern industrial systems.
Read more...PC-based control for advanced hydrogen storage technology Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The proportion of renewable energies from solar, wind and water is rising continuously. However, sufficient storage options are of the essence to use these energies as efficiently as possible. GKN Hydrogen offers a particularly compact and safe option, low-pressure metal hydride hydrogen storage systems with PC-based control from Beckhoff.
Read more...The synapses of the distributed control system Schneider Electric South Africa
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Industrial operations require a distributed control system (DCS) to coordinate and control their process subsystems in real time. Like the brain, a DCS is a multitasking maestro, controlling and coordinating complex processes in a myriad of industrial setting such as large manufacturing plants, providing valuable top-down control.
Read more...Modular assembly platform for clean manufacturing Beckhoff Automation
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
JR Automation delivers custom automated solutions for numerous industries. It has done this through its scalable, modular automation platform, FlexChassis, which speeds up time to market while cutting costs. The company chose the XTS linear transport system from Beckhoff because of its speed, and modular design that allows for multiple configurations.
Read more...PLCs and PACs simplify data acquisition
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Data acquisition, data logging and data analysis are required functions for most modern industrial control systems. The simplest and lowest cost way to provide these functions is often by using the same platform providing real-time control, namely the PLC or the PAC.
Read more...Making a world of difference in energy security ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
ABB‘s integrated automation and digital solutions support many customers worldwide in developing new and renewable energy models, enabling energy-efficient and low-carbon operations across traditional industries. ABB Energy Industries has ongoing projects with customers from the oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, life sciences and water industries.