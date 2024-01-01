Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas

October 2024 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.

The software and AI-controlled intelligent mobile inspection system for the Ex area from i.safe MOBILE and its strategic partner, Senseven is based on the established method for acoustic emission, combining this with new, digital features. Thus, high-quality acoustic emission sensors are connected with the 5G smartphone IS540.1 and a specially developed app. In case a valve is leaking, energy is released, emitting acoustic signals in the high frequency range. These waves are detected by the acoustic emission sensor and the signals are sent to the IS540.1 smartphone for processing.

Sensevens’s app developed for leak detection in valves supports the user, so that inspection processes can be realised in the ongoing production process without any expert knowledge. Time-consuming training of employees performing the inspections, and production downtimes, are avoided thanks to an easy and user-friendly handling of the app. Algorithms and artificial intelligence automatically evaluate the sensor signals and provide immediate results.

Regular in-house maintenance with Valve Sense ensures that valves only have to be replaced if they are leaking, and functioning valves can continue to be used. Testing is performed during the ongoing production process without having to test the functionality of the valve on an external test bench. This avoids production standstills, and ensures considerable cost and time savings at the same time.

The measured data is automatically stored in a cloud-based platform – the back office – to use for further analysis and reporting. There is no internet connection necessary during inspection. Automatic data synchronisation takes place as soon as the smartphone receives a signal. The back office thus becomes a central location where maintenance personnel can get an overview of all critical valves and identify needs for action.

Credit(s)

Extech Safety Systems





