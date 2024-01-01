Process control system for the entire plant lifecycle

October 2024 Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The automation of process plants has been characterised by IT silos for a long time. The high level of IT security required was achieved through strict isolation from the outside world. However, this made unlocking the opportunities for digitalisation very difficult. Today, openness and mobile system access are taken for granted by today’s new generation of highly skilled specialists working in future-proof plants. Companies choosing a new control system want to benefit from networking with plants and knowledge bases worldwide. They are aware that their purchasing decisions set the course for decades to come – and a plant’s entire lifecycle.

This is a compelling reason to opt for SIMATIC PCS neo – Siemens’ completely web-based process control system with state-of-the-art IT security concepts. Via various end device types, innovative web technology provides convenient and secure access to all the information required – worldwide and independent of the user’s location. This facilitates collaboration considerably, especially during the engineering phase.

The first early adopter projects started after the market launch. They turned out to be of great help in developing the system further, in line with customer requirements. In close cooperation with specialists from Merck, and based on the MTP standard, Siemens is testing a so-called technical backbone for modular production plants. As the Process Orchestration Layer (POL), SIMATIC PCS neo takes on the task of orchestration.

Evonik Industries is one of the first operators. The company is using the process control system to modernise its 40-year-old technology centre, Technikum, at the Wolfgang Industry Park in Hanau, Germany. The process control system’s excellent scalability is a key criterion here. System integrators such as AG Solution have also demonstrated the system’s market maturity when installing it on behalf of a pharmaceutical company. AG Solution has specifically mentioned the benefits of simplified global collaboration and object-oriented, centralised data management.

Location-independent control with minimal installation effort

SIMATIC PCS neo addresses all the different areas of process industries. It fully supports the Module Type Package (MTP) standard and follows the trend toward modular plants. Intelligent process modules can thus be integrated into the control system, without any further engineering effort. The plant team benefits throughout a plant’s entire lifetime. No matter whether small applications later become world-scale plants with far more than 100 000 I/Os, or whether new technologies must be integrated into a plant with minimal effort and risk, cost-efficient operation is ensured without additional complexity.

Thanks to the ‘zero installation client’, it is not necessary to install SIMATIC PCS neo components on the operating computers; installation on the central server is sufficient. Control system administration sustainability benefits from the web-based architecture. Software updating and maintenance are thus reduced to a small number of servers. Maintenance activities such as system software updates, integration of new PC hardware and management of security certificates can be performed centrally via a user-friendly administration console (AC).

Further users can be granted access at any time, without an additional installation step. To clarify any questions in a sub-process, the plant team can send an access link to a specialist who is not on site. Thus, the specialist is granted controlled, time-restricted access to the corresponding system parts. SIMATIC PCS neo can also be used on mobile end devices independent of the location. Maintenance and plant support personnel can thus access all the control system functions, including during deployment in the field. Local operator workstations can be implemented by means of tablets or onsite control units.

The Device Type Editor is another innovation. As of Version 4.0. field devices can be integrated in no time at all – guided graphically and without system programming. Thanks to the separation of system, library and user application layers, any device type created even continues to be valid in the case of modifications to the software system. No additional test steps are required, for example, for an upgrade.

Integrated security in all dimensions

A holistic approach based on a multi-state defence-in-depth strategy provides for cybersecurity. In addition to plant security, it focuses on system integrity and network security through secure pre-configuration (security by default) at the time of installation. Consistent, certificate-based communication provides for the tamper-proof connection of all users to the SIMATIC PCS neo servers. When it comes to security, the benefits of the web-based approach become particularly apparent. The symbiosis of IT technology and proven automation functions provides for the robustness and flexibility required to implement continuously changing security requirements within a short time. Security threats from the IT world are eliminated with the mechanisms of that same IT world. For both engineering and process control, secure access to all the control system functions is ensured at all times via modern role and rights management.

Seamless transition from SIMATIC PCS 7 to SIMATI PCS neo

SIMATIC PCS Neo perfectly suits the requirements of almost all industrial sectors, including the chemical, pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, food and beverage, and petrochemical industries. In the sugar industry, the dedicated NAHMAT automation library is now making engineering and monitoring more efficient.

In addition to SIMATIC PCS neo, the established SIMATIC PCS 7 process control system also offers a future-proof solution, with thousands of installations worldwide. The two control systems reside on the same hardware platform and use a consistent configuration architecture. In the future, SIMATIC PCS 7 projects can thus be transferred to SIMATIC PCS neo with little effort.

Controller generation available

On the hardware side, the SIMATIC S7-410, is still considered to be the most powerful controller available on the market for the process industries. The SIMATIC S7-410 is a powerful and flexible controller designed for the process industry, with key features ranging from high performance, scalability and memory capacity, to support demanding automation tasks with high availability and failsafe requirements.

Scalability could also be significantly increased. SIMATIC PCS neo with the SIMATIC S7-410 controllers covers small- to large-scale applications consisting of 56 controllers. Since SIMATIC S7-410 is functionally compatible with SIMATIC PCS neo and SIMATIC PCS 7, and will continue to be available for many years to come, an existing application can be transferred without any problem.

Communication gateway to ensure maximum connectivity

Siemens is introducing the fully integrated SIMATIC CN 4100 communication gateway parallel to SIMATIC PCS neo. This suits the requirements of both control systems, significantly simplifying communication via Modbus TCP and OPC UA (further standards to follow soon). This enables the powerful, redundant integration of devices without a Profibus/Profinet interface, such as intelligent measurement devices, motor controllers, or entire package units.

The gateway relieves the workload of the controller and, as an element of the defence-in-depth strategy, it prevents potential attack paths leading toward it. This is a major reason why Siemens has decided to separate the device communication from the process automation via the controller. In particular, the communication gateway decouples the connection between automation systems characterised by long lifecycles and web-based systems with significantly shorter lifecycles, such as OPC UA-PC systems. SIMATIC CN 4100 thus significantly contributes to maintaining the innovative capability of plants in operation for many decades.

The bottom line: high innovative power throughout the lifecycle

The SIMATIC PCS neo process control system, the future-proof SIMATIC S7-410 controller, and the SIMATIC CN 4100 communication gateway provide operators with all they need to commission or modernise process plants today and remain uncompromisingly competitive throughout the plant lifecycle. Siemens thus creates the basis for future-proofing, while maintaining a company’s innovative capability across the usually long lifecycles of its plants. In addition to its remarkable performance, the new control system ensures outstanding flexibility and openness thanks to innovative hardware components, while at the same time supporting significantly enhanced security concepts.

For more information contact Siemens, +27 11 652 2000 , discover.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





