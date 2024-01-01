Cutting-edge electromechanical solutions at Electra Mining Africa

As a leading provider of electromechanical equipment and services, ACTOM presented a diverse range of products and innovations from its various divisions at the recent Electra Mining Africa exhibition. This underscored the company’s commitment to being a partner in the ‘cradle to grave’ lifecycle of electromechanical equipment. From design and manufacturing, to maintenance and beyond, ACTOM provides comprehensive solutions that ensure the longevity and efficiency of your equipment throughout its entire lifecycle.
“The exhibition provided an excellent platform to demonstrate our commitment to delivering quality and advanced solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of electromechanical equipment,” said group business development executive, Mamiki Matlawa.
ACTOM showcased a wide range of products from its various divisions, with highlights including:
• John Thompson: A 3D printed replica of the standard HMB 16/16 Reverse Pulse Jet Bag Filter displaying the hopper, bag section, clean air plenum and support structure. This featured the cat ladder access, walkway, and typical air inlet and outlet portals flange to flange. The HMB 16/16 filter is designed to handle volumes ranging from 4,73 to 7,10 Am3 and is versatile enough for various applications. It is part of an extensive standard range accommodating volumes from 2,77 to 22,72 Am3/s.
• Power transformers: A model of the Auto Transformer 250 MVA 275/132/22kV, YNa0d1, ONAF transformer, built for Eskom Transmission as a strategic spare, in compliance with the Eskom 240-68973110 rev 2 specification.
• Medium-voltage switchgear: The GELPAG 12kV SIS demo panel is a new addition that integrates seamlessly with existing systems, displaying the latest advancements in electromechanical technology.
“As we look to the future of engineering and manufacturing in South Africa, ACTOM remains committed to driving innovation that meets the evolving needs of our industry. Our participation at Electra Mining Africa was not just about showcasing products; it was about demonstrating our role in shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future for South African manufacturing,” concluded Matlawa.
