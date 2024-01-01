Sustainable roof tile production with new robotics solution

Harvey Roofing, a division of Macsteel and a leading provider of roofing solutions, has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to innovation and advancement in the industry. Through a strategic partnership with industrial robotics manufacturer Yaskawa, Harvey Roofing is set to revolutionise its roof tile production process, leveraging a unique prototype product and cutting-edge robotics solutions to enhance efficiency, quality and sustainability.

As the demand for high-quality roofing materials continues to grow, Harvey Roofing recognises the need for an innovative approach to upgrade its current manufacturing process. “After the successful rollout of our prototype product and funding for our business case, we had to approach various suppliers to make this a reality,” says Frikkie Erasmus, business unit executive at Harvey Roofing Products. “Our choice for robotics boiled down to addressing safety concerns, increased efficiency and accuracy, and extended lifespan of the robots.”

Harvey Roofing’s relationship with Yaskawa pre-dates this project as the company previously implemented feeding robots for its roofing products, resulting in high efficiency and reduced scrap. Now the roofing company aims to upgrade the production line of one of its most innovative products, Harvey EcoTile. Constructed from a mineral polymer composite, the EcoTile is a sustainable solution for an industry that has seen minimal improvement in centuries. Harvey EcoTiles are lightweight, strong, weatherproof, paintable and maintenance-free.

“Yaskawa sealed the deal with their innovative solutions, prompt response, reputation and positive existing relationship with Harvey Roofing,” explains Erasmus. “We wanted to make the changes necessary to be competitive on the world stage when comparing cost per unit.” Following the successful extrusion of composite slabs, Yaskawa will handle the downstream elements, automating the production process from start to finish.

Overseeing the installation and setup were two technicians and one project leader from Yaskawa, working alongside Harvey Roofing’s own project leader and specialist. The relationship between the roof tile leader and robotics experts is at an exciting stage, with both companies invested in improving efficiency, and plenty of room for further development to match demand. For now, Harvey Roofing is poised to meet its automation goals with innovative industrial robots from Yaskawa, while delivering superior sustainable products like the Harvey EcoTile to its valued customers.

