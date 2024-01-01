New multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry
September 2024
Motion Control & Drives
A multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry has been developed locally by FUCHS Lubricants South Africa. Known as AGRIFARM UTTO FLEX, it is ideal for transmissions, final drives, hydraulics, and oil-immersed brakes of agricultural and even certain off-highway equipment.
“It is a premium lubricant for the agricultural industry, offering quality and value at an attractive price point to position FUCHS as a leader in this competitive sector,” says national sales manager Hayley Arnesen. The product caught the attention of the FUCHS Group headquarters in Germany when it was submitted for testing, and is likely to be added to the global product portfolio in the near future. “It is a real feather in the cap for the local lubricants industry,” adds Arnesen.
The agricultural industry is demanding and maintenance-intensive when it comes to equipment. Moreover, it is cyclical, which places significant stress on lubricants and related products. Most lubricants are developed for environments where vehicles are cruising at around 60 km/h. Agricultural equipment, however, operates steadily between 2 km/h and 20 km/h and is in constant use.
“This not only requires a very robust lubricant, but the cooling of the product is crucial since it typically runs hotter than it would in standard truck applications,” says application engineer manager, Greg Tarr. “It means the lubricant must perform exceptionally well under diverse and arduous conditions, especially being an all-purpose product.”
“It is a real benefit for customers to have one product that can be used across their entire fleet of agricultural equipment,” says Arnesen. The new FUCHS lubricant meets 99% of all hydraulic requirements, 100% of wet brake requirements, and covers all transmission needs. It has been developed in accordance with benchmark OEM standards.”
“It is important to note it is a recommendation, not an approval. This means we have tested it against products that do have approvals and have seen positive results, plus it performs well compared to competitor products,” Tarr explains. He adds that the list of compatible brands will definitely grow as the new lubricant gains traction in the agricultural industry.”
South Africa has a significant farming community, with many farms combining different types of agriculture, from grains to livestock. It means a diverse range of equipment is used, along with standard equipment required to perform multiple tasks. This places extra demands on a typical fleet of agricultural equipment. Given the persistent drought conditions in parts of the country, fluctuating prices for agricultural products, combined with ever tighter margins, any potential savings on maintenance requirements can have a significant impact on a farming operation’s bottom line and viability.
AGRIFARM UTTO FLEX is miscible and compatible with conventional branded gear oils. However, mixing with other gear oils should be avoided in order to fully utilise the product’s benefits. Tarr adds that a complete oil change is recommended when converting to the new product. Major benefits are superior load carrying and anti-wear protection and high oxidation, corrosion and foam resistance. “The fact that it is ideal for transmission and hydraulic applications also significantly reduces inventory costs for farmers,” he concludes.
For more information contact Kayla Van Vught, FUCHS Lubricants South Africa, +27 11 565 9738, kayla.vanvught@fuchs.com, www.fuchs.com/za
Further reading:
Lifting and rigging solutions for offshore projects
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s dedicated Tools & Equipment Lifting and Rigging division provides solutions for lifting and rigging challenges in all industries, including automotive and tyre manufacturing, paper and pulp, sugar, forestry and agriculture, marine, and mining.
Read more...
Sustainable roof tile production with new robotics solution
Yaskawa Southern Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Harvey Roofing is set to revolutionise its roof tile production through a strategic partnership with Yaskawa, leveraging a unique prototype product and cutting-edge robotics solutions to enhance efficiency, quality and sustainability.
Read more...
Servomotor bearing with low particle emissions
Motion Control & Drives
NSK is introducing a high-performance bearing for servomotors that reduces the emission of particles such as grease and oil. This breakthrough will contribute to the stable operation of vital industry machines such as robots.
Read more...
Bearings International partners with Twinsaver
Motion Control & Drives
Bearings International has teamed up with Twinsaver, a household name that has been part of South African life for over four decades.
Read more...
Perfect balance for every race
Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
It goes without saying that success in Formula 1 requires a top driver. However, their chance of achieving a place on the podium depends on the car, which in turn depends on three essential factors: engine, tyres and aerodynamics. To find the optimum balance, the racing teams test models of their bolides in the wind tunnel. At Sauber, the adjustable components are moved on the model and in the test chamber using FAULHABER motors.
Read more...
Torque for a harmonious gait
Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Design Pro Technology has created the first ankle joint prosthesis, D-Ankle that actively moves the foot with a motor when walking, and holds the foot in an anatomically natural position during the course of each step. The integrated drive ensures that the control signals are converted into the appropriate movement. At its heart is a brushless motor from Faulhaber.
Read more...
Quick couplings to prevent leakage
Motion Control & Drives
Research and development in the quick coupling industry is advancing beyond functionality, and is focusing on manufacturing leak-free quick couplers which also minimise impact on the environment.
Read more...
DC microdrives bring dynamics into handling
Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
The swivelling-rotary modules from the kinematics specialist, Jung Antriebstechnikbased are ideal for the highly dynamic rotation of large, high-inertia workpieces and eccentric grippers, and also for use in screwing and coiling technology. The drives are the heart of this modular automation system, and the requirements placed on them are very high. Brushless DC-motors from Faulhaber meet this need.
Read more...
At least 60 million strokes
Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Designing and constructing compact automation systems is one of the core activities of the Austrian machine manufacturer, STIWA. Its modular LTM-CI system has been optimised for small parts assembly. Linear and rotating micromotors from Faulhaber perform key tasks in these systems.
Read more...
Seamless compressed air management
Motion Control & Drives
The efficient performance of compressed air systems is the foundation for seamless production processes and sustainable business. The adoption of a comprehensive service plan delivered by an OEM like Atlas Copco is key to overall compressor performance, efficiency, reliability, and long lifecycle.
Read more...