Precision laser sensor

The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.

The SmartDot Laser Sensor is easily aligned and set up, and is designed for repeatability of performance from sensor to sensor. It is useful in general-purpose applications such as a product detector for vision systems, and simple inspection applications. The sensor can also be used in high-precision applications for small parts detection, critical identifying feature inspection, and detection of micro-electronic packages.

The SMARTEYE has an OLED display, providing the kind of visual confirming information which makes setup a breeze, and instills confidence in the user regarding the long-term performance of the sensor. Displaying all the necessary information to determine proper setup for maximum uptime was the ultimate deciding factor in including the OLED display in this highly capable sensing device. For any applications, either general purpose, or those requiring small spot precision, the SmartDot laser sensor should be the first choice.

