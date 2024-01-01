Precision laser sensor

The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.
The SmartDot Laser Sensor is easily aligned and set up, and is designed for repeatability of performance from sensor to sensor. It is useful in general-purpose applications such as a product detector for vision systems, and simple inspection applications. The sensor can also be used in high-precision applications for small parts detection, critical identifying feature inspection, and detection of micro-electronic packages.
The SMARTEYE has an OLED display, providing the kind of visual confirming information which makes setup a breeze, and instills confidence in the user regarding the long-term performance of the sensor. Displaying all the necessary information to determine proper setup for maximum uptime was the ultimate deciding factor in including the OLED display in this highly capable sensing device. For any applications, either general purpose, or those requiring small spot precision, the SmartDot laser sensor should be the first choice.
Fast, accurate registration mark sensor Vepac Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-Tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets.
Read more...New lighting solution for machine vision
Sensors & Transducers
TPL Vision, a leader in innovative lighting solutions for machine vision, has launched a new Dark Field accessory compatible with its acclaimed Modular Ringlight. This addition enhances the product’s flexibility and unlocks new application opportunities. The Modular Ringlight offers a standardised platform for ring light functionality, empowering users to optimise their illumination setup with unparalleled flexibility.
Read more...Registration mark detectors for packaging Vepac Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
Vepac’s SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response. Many important features have been incorporated into the design to meet the increasing demand for precision registration control on today’s higher-speed packaging machinery.
Read more...Dependable detection of transparent containers Vepac Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
Many of today’s industrial control functions require a sensor that can provide dependable detection of position or presence of transparent containers. The RetroSmart provides a single, non-chattering output for each transparent container that passes by, independent of size or shape, and whether it is empty or full.
Read more...Sensor for invisible fluorescent materials Vepac Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
The SMARTEYE STEALTH-UV sensor from Vepac is a special-purpose sensor designed to detect the presence of invisible fluorescent materials contained in or added to chalks, inks, paint, greases, glue or optical brighteners found in labels, paper, tape or string.
Read more...The importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing Vepac Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
Fibre-optic sensing has revolutionised the way we monitor and measure various physical parameters. In this article, we explore the importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing and how it contributes to the success of this powerful technology.
Read more...Digital fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
The digital fibre-optic sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides.