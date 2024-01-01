Cogged raw edge belts

Further extending the lifecycle of the CRE belts are the tension cords, which are manufactured from pre-tensioned, stabilised rubber-impregnated polyester yarn that minimises belt elongation during operation. The design of the belt incorporates an upper support rubber cushion manufactured from fibre-loaded EPDM compound. These cushions provide good transverse rigidity, while supporting the tension cord, and also ensure optimal adhesion between the tension cords and the rubber cushion. The reverse side of the belt features a heavy-duty rubberised biased-cut industrial fabric that offers additional protection and flexibility. The CRE belts are currently available from SKF in lengths of up to 5000 mm.

“The cornerstone to our tough and reliable CRE belts is the EPDM manufacturing compound,” says product manager, Micaela Willers. “This durable composite provides excellent flexibility and high transverse rigidity across the belt, thus significantly increasing the life of the belt drive. The synthetic rubber gives the belts a long life even when they operate in extreme ambient temperatures that range from -50 to 120°C. These belts have higher power ratings, they wrap better, and they are ultimately more efficient than ever.”

Further reading:

Lifting and rigging solutions for offshore projects

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

New multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Sustainable roof tile production with new robotics solution

Yaskawa Southern Africa Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Servomotor bearing with low particle emissions

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Bearings International partners with Twinsaver

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Perfect balance for every race

Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Torque for a harmonious gait

Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Quick couplings to prevent leakage

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

DC microdrives bring dynamics into handling

Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

At least 60 million strokes

Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

BMG’s dedicated Tools & Equipment Lifting and Rigging division provides solutions for lifting and rigging challenges in all industries, including automotive and tyre manufacturing, paper and pulp, sugar, forestry and agriculture, marine, and mining.A multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry has been developed locally by FUCHS Lubricants South Africa. It is ideal for transmissions, final drives, hydraulics, and oil-immersed brakes of agricultural and even certain off-highway equipment.Harvey Roofing is set to revolutionise its roof tile production through a strategic partnership with Yaskawa, leveraging a unique prototype product and cutting-edge robotics solutions to enhance efficiency, quality and sustainability.NSK is introducing a high-performance bearing for servomotors that reduces the emission of particles such as grease and oil. This breakthrough will contribute to the stable operation of vital industry machines such as robots.Bearings International has teamed up with Twinsaver, a household name that has been part of South African life for over four decades.It goes without saying that success in Formula 1 requires a top driver. However, their chance of achieving a place on the podium depends on the car, which in turn depends on three essential factors: engine, tyres and aerodynamics. To find the optimum balance, the racing teams test models of their bolides in the wind tunnel. At Sauber, the adjustable components are moved on the model and in the test chamber using FAULHABER motors.Design Pro Technology has created the first ankle joint prosthesis, D-Ankle that actively moves the foot with a motor when walking, and holds the foot in an anatomically natural position during the course of each step. The integrated drive ensures that the control signals are converted into the appropriate movement. At its heart is a brushless motor from Faulhaber.Research and development in the quick coupling industry is advancing beyond functionality, and is focusing on manufacturing leak-free quick couplers which also minimise impact on the environment.The swivelling-rotary modules from the kinematics specialist, Jung Antriebstechnikbased are ideal for the highly dynamic rotation of large, high-inertia workpieces and eccentric grippers, and also for use in screwing and coiling technology. The drives are the heart of this modular automation system, and the requirements placed on them are very high. Brushless DC-motors from Faulhaber meet this need.Designing and constructing compact automation systems is one of the core activities of the Austrian machine manufacturer, STIWA. Its modular LTM-CI system has been optimised for small parts assembly. Linear and rotating micromotors from Faulhaber perform key tasks in these systems.