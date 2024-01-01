From mining to manufacturing and food

Bühler Johannesburg showcased its comprehensive industry solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2024. Its interactive display allowed visitors to experience its full suite of solutions. These ranged from grain milling to animal feed, chocolate, coffee, biscuits, malting, and brewing. It includes advanced materials in the automotive industry, and also grinding and dispersion in the coatings market, mining, and manufacturing.

Head of Manufacturing and Logistics at Bühler Johannesburg, Francois Knoetze says that in terms of mining, the focus was on items that are maintenance-friendly, without the need for hot work permits and preparing equipment to ensure compatibility with IoT.

“Our participation strategically reinforced our commitment to the African market by highlighting our integrated approach to industry challenges and innovations. Showcasing a broad spectrum of solutions demonstrated our capability to address critical needs across key sectors in Africa. A key aspect of this strategy is focusing on the mining and manufacturing sectors, vital to the region’s economic growth,” comments MD of Bühler Southern Africa, Marco Sutter.

Engaging attendees through interactive touchpoints and presentations allowed Bühler to highlight its technological prowess, and its tangible impact on daily life and industrial efficiency. “Visitors and stakeholders were engaged through an immersive experience that highlighted the company’s solutions across the entire value chain,” adds Knoetze.

Bühler Johannesburg’s role as a regional hub for value-added solutions and aftersales service is further testament to the company’s long-term investment in southern Africa. By participating in Electra Mining, it strengthened relationships with industry stakeholders, fostered innovation, and supported sustainable economic development across the continent.

The company’s approach to innovation in the African market is differentiated by its deep local presence and commitment to serving the market from within. The regional hub is strategically positioned to provide tailored, value-added solutions and aftersales service across southern Africa. “Our approach is ‘in the market for the market’ so we understand and meet the unique needs of our African customers,” says Sutter.

Knoetze adds that Bühler Johannesburg supports local manufacturers by purchasing products locally for faster response times. Its B-BBEE initiatives afford opportunities to local vendors as startups. In addition, Bühler adapts its technologies to meet the diverse needs of African markets by carefully assessing and analysing the specific requirements of each region, and customising solutions to address these unique needs.

Bühler Johannesburg’s 24/7 support system exemplifies its dedication to customer service, so clients receive timely assistance and have only minimal downtime. “This local availability, combined with our comprehensive range of industry solutions and cutting-edge technology, allows us to address critical industry challenges effectively and foster sustainable growth in the region,” says Sutter.

By focusing on local innovation and support, Bühler’s solutions are not only technologically advanced but also culturally and economically relevant to the African market. “Our commitment to being a reliable and responsive partner sets us apart and underscores our dedication to driving progress and development across the continent,” adds Sutter.

Bühler has set goals for the coming years to strengthen its position in markets globally as a technology leader, while balancing the needs of humanity, nature and economy in all its decision-making processes. It will develop a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations by 2030.

It is committed to having solutions ready by 2025 that reduce energy, waste and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. Bühler proactively collaborates with suppliers to reduce climate impacts throughout the value chain.

Looking at trends, Knoetze says the integration of digital technologies and automation is transforming industries and increasing efficiency, productivity, transparency, and traceability. In addition, there is a growing focus on local production to ensure supply chain resilience, and reduce dependency on imports.

“We are at the forefront of digital transformation, offering advanced automation and IoT solutions to boost operational efficiency and product quality. Our digital platforms enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance,” says Sutter.

Advancing food security, through discussions with local governments and stakeholders, is of increasing importance. Here Bühler supports establishing food parks in developing countries to centralise production that meets the growing demand for nutritious and safe food.

