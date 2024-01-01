The digital fibre-optic sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides. The slimline housing with protective lid will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS is adjusted by a single push of a button; there is no guesswork on the part of the operator. The sensor default settings will work for most applications. The DFS is as simple or as complicated as you would like. If your application is a bit more complex, the DFS can be adjusted in many configurations.

The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-Tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets.The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.The SMARTEYE COLORWISETrue Colour Sensor is the most feature-packed colour sensor available on the market today.TPL Vision, a leader in innovative lighting solutions for machine vision, has launched a new Dark Field accessory compatible with its acclaimed Modular Ringlight. This addition enhances the product’s flexibility and unlocks new application opportunities. The Modular Ringlight offers a standardised platform for ring light functionality, empowering users to optimise their illumination setup with unparalleled flexibility.Vepac’s SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response. Many important features have been incorporated into the design to meet the increasing demand for precision registration control on today’s higher-speed packaging machinery.Many of today’s industrial control functions require a sensor that can provide dependable detection of position or presence of transparent containers. The RetroSmart provides a single, non-chattering output for each transparent container that passes by, independent of size or shape, and whether it is empty or full.The SMARTEYE STEALTH-UV sensor from Vepac is a special-purpose sensor designed to detect the presence of invisible fluorescent materials contained in or added to chalks, inks, paint, greases, glue or optical brighteners found in labels, paper, tape or string.Fibre-optic sensing has revolutionised the way we monitor and measure various physical parameters. In this article, we explore the importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing and how it contributes to the success of this powerful technology.The cMT X-Series from Vepac Electronics offers smart HMI, with a focus on software features for data integration, monitoring, and cloud connectivity.The Digital Fibre-optic Sensor from Vepac Electronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides.