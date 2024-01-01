Editor's Choice
Empowering women in tech

September 2024 News

By Oylum Tagmac, senior director, International Partner Management at Commvault.


Women’s Day symbolises a continued commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and the recognition of women’s pivotal roles in society. Although this message’s significance goes beyond just one day, it is encouraging that this occasion sparks collective reflection on the need for inclusivity, and the creation of equal opportunities for women.

Addressing barriers for women in tech

Despite recent improvements, gender bias persists, leaving women significantly underrepresented in tech roles, and depriving young women of adequate role models. The rapidly evolving nature of technology poses an additional challenge, particularly for mothers balancing career advancement with childcare responsibilities.

To address these barriers, it is crucial to support women taking short career pauses, and provide re-entry programmes to help them quickly regain momentum in the tech field upon their return. Embracing flexible work hours and hybrid models can significantly facilitate this transition, offering unprecedented opportunities for women to thrive in their careers while managing familial obligations.

Building a gender-equal workplace

It all starts with leadership, highlighting the crucial role of fostering an inclusive workplace. Central to this effort is the cultivation of an environment where every voice is not only heard, but also valued. A key aspect of fostering inclusivity is understanding and addressing existing biases within the organisational culture. As aptly stated by one influential woman I had the privilege to work with, “diversity may be the strategy, but inclusion is the goal”. This underscores the importance of cultivating a culture that actively embraces and celebrates diversity. To drive meaningful change, companies must set specific goals for recruiting gender-diverse candidates, employing strategies like blind recruiting. Furthermore, efforts should extend to retaining diverse talent through the establishment of support networks, mentorship programmes and other initiatives.

In today’s data-driven world, progress hinges on measurement. Companies must set measurable goals, cultivate awareness, and continuously assess and improve their diversity and inclusion efforts to effect lasting change. By prioritising these principles, we can create workplaces where diversity thrives and inclusion flourishes.

The benefits of gender parity in tech

According to a McKinsey report, diverse businesses tend to outperform less diverse companies in terms of profitability. The report also highlights that higher gender representation correlates with increased likelihood of outperformance. Improved overall performance within an organisation translates into enhanced talent acquisition, heightened employee engagement, boosted profits, expanded investments, and overall progress.

While it may sound like a cliché, it is worth noting that women and men often approach problems from different perspectives. This diversity of ideas and approaches fosters innovation, which is crucial for making a meaningful impact. Women leaders in particular have demonstrated strong performance in scenarios such as crisis leadership.

Advice for women starting in tech

Believe in yourself, stay focused on your goals, and never give up. It is all about perspective – ‘I’m possible, rather than impossible’. According to the Pareto principle, 80% of results typically stem from 20% of efforts. It is up to us to seize that 20% and create a positive impact to inspire and motivate other female talent. Don’t fear making mistakes; there are no failures, only opportunities to learn and grow. Whatever your passion, dive in wholeheartedly and make it happen.

Women’s Day is not just a celebration, but a call to action for all of us to work towards a more inclusive and equitable future. Together, we can break barriers and create a world where every woman’s potential is realised.

For more information contact Commvault, +27 86 111 4625, jcragg@commvault.com, www.commvault.com




