Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Celebrating the achievements of women in South Africa’s technology sector

September 2024 News

By Tshidisegang Mosenyegi, head of Integrated Marketing for the EMEA region at Infobip.


Tshidisegang Mosenyegi, head of Integrated Marketing for the EMEA region at Infobip.

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Month, it is crucial to acknowledge the remarkable progress women have made in the technology sector. Despite the obstacles women face, they are increasingly assuming key roles and making significant contributions to the industry. This growth in female representation is not only a testament to their perseverance, but also a vital step towards achieving gender equity in the workplace.

In recent years, the technology sector has witnessed remarkable progress driven by talented and visionary women. Their presence and influence are reshaping the industry, fostering innovation and creating more inclusive workplaces. However, we must recognise that there is still much work to be done. According to recent statistics, only 23% of tech jobs in South Africa are held by women. This gap shows the need for companies to actively work towards increasing diversity and inclusion.

Research has consistently shown that higher diversity correlates with higher productivity and profit. Diverse teams bring different perspectives, ideas and approaches to problem solving, which are invaluable in the fast-paced and ever-evolving tech industry. By prioritising gender equity in this industry’s organisational structure and business strategy, companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce, and drive sustainable growth.

To address the gender gap in tech, it is crucial to begin at the recruitment stage. I recommend that organisations implement targeted initiatives to attract more women to the industry, such as establishing partnerships with educational institutions. Pairing women with experienced mentors can help them navigate challenges and provide valuable guidance and support. This approach benefits the women involved, and contributes to a more inclusive and diverse work environment. By equipping young women with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in tech, companies can help build a diverse talent pipeline for the future.

Organisations need to also recognise that many women may not have had the same opportunities as their male counterparts to develop their skills and knowledge in the technology sector. To address this, companies can offer a range of training programmes and workshops designed specifically for women, to equip them with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the industry.

Furthermore, it is essential to celebrate the achievements of women in technology. By highlighting their successes and contributions, they can inspire and motivate others to follow in their footsteps, creating a platform where women can share their stories, showcase their work, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Despite the challenges they face, women are increasingly taking on bigger roles and making meaningful contributions to the industry. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, promoting mentorship, education and training, and celebrating the achievements of women, many organisations can work towards achieving gender equity in the workplace to help empower women to reach their full potential in the technology sector.

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in six continents.

For more information contact Amila Leka, Infobip, [email protected], www.infobip.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
From nuclear scientist to ICT entrepreneur
News
A nuclear scientist turned enterprising trailblazer, Nomso Kana is reshaping Africa’s digital landscape through her visionary venture, Simsciex Technologies.

Read more...
Mastering industrial automation: Festo courses, the key to productivity and cost saving
Festo South Africa News
Festo prides itself on maintaining a team of expert trainers that serve its customers worldwide. Their diverse portfolio seamlessly integrates training courses with tailor-made assessments, e-learning modules, and hands-on learning systems. This holistic approach enhances the effectiveness of learning, optimises outcomes, and maximises knowledge transfer.

Read more...
RS showcases pulp and paper solutions
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa recently exhibited at MTE Ngodwana 2024 in Mpumalanga. RS provides industrial products and service solutions for the pulp and paper industry that allow customers to focus on designing, building, maintaining, repairing, and operating their industrial equipment safely and sustainably.

Read more...
Empowering women in tech
News
Women’s Day symbolises a continued commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and the recognition of women’s pivotal roles in society. Despite recent improvements, gender bias persists, leaving women significantly underrepresented in tech roles and depriving young women of adequate role models.

Read more...
Schneider Electric re-boosts Alliance Programme for industrial automation system integrators
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has announced a ‘re-boost’ of its Alliance Programme, which is branded ‘Alliance Partner Programme – SI Energise’ for 2024 and comes with numerous and compelling additional benefits for participating partners.

Read more...
From mining to manufacturing and food
News
Bühler Johannesburg showcased its comprehensive industry solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2024. Its interactive display allowed visitors to experience its full suite of solutions. These ranged from grain milling to animal feed, chocolate, coffee, biscuits, malting, and brewing.

Read more...
First recyclable plastic bicycle frame
igus News
Industrial polymer developer and manufacturer, igus has unveiled the first injection-moulded polymer bicycle frame designed for advanced bikes, marking a major milestone in sustainable mobility

Read more...
EWSETA energy leadership programme
News
In a significant stride towards gender inclusivity and empowerment, 105 South African women have graduated from the prestigious Women Leading in Energy Sector bursary programme, a collaboration between the Energy and WaterSETA, Eskom and Duke Corporate Education.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser celebrates 40 years
Endress+Hauser South Africa News
Endress+Hauser South Africa was joined on its stand at Electra Mining Africa by valued customers, representatives, colleagues and industry friends for a spectacular cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 40 marvellous years in southern Africa.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved