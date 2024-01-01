Process technology: SICK and Endress+Hauser sign strategic partnership

September 2024 News



From left: Dr Mats Gökstorp, chairman of the executive board at SICK; Dr Peter Selders, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group.

German sensor company SICK and the Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser have agreed on a strategic partnership. Endress+Hauser will take over worldwide sales and service of SICK’s process analysis and gas flow measurement technology, with a joint venture to be established for their production and further development. The aim of the partnership is to provide customers with even better support in increasing their efficiency and sustainability.

The two companies’ offerings in process technology complement each other perfectly. SICK’s products are currently used, in particular, in waste incineration plants, power, steel and cement plants, in the oil and gas industry, in chemical and petrochemical plants and in shipbuilding, for example for analysing emissions in flue gas cleaning or for measuring the flow of natural gas and hydrogen.

“This strategic partnership opens up opportunities for growth and development for SICK and Endress+Hauser. By collaborating and networking we can achieve more together than either side could on its own – all for the benefit of our customers and employees,” says Dr Peter Selders, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group. “Our aspiration is to drive the sustainable transformation of the process industry and to support our customers in leveraging the opportunities presented by decarbonisation. We look forward to the strategic partnership and to shape the future of process automation together,” says Dr Mats Gökstorp, chairman of the executive board at SICK.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





