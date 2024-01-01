Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Some random thoughts

September 2024 News


Kim Roberts, Editor

In the afterglow of the Olympics, my most enduring memory is the men’s 100-metre finals where the top four were separated by three hundredths of a second; and Noah Lyles beat Kishane Thompson by four thousandths of a second, while the entire field was separated by 12 hundredths of a second, and would have earned a medal in every previous Olympics. The implications for these incredible athletes with respect to recognition is huge. These random numbers are the difference between being ‘just’ a world-class sprinter and a superstar.

This made me start thinking about numbers and their importance. For example, what are the random numbers that run our lives? The first thing that came to mind was gaming. One of the first (and few) programs I ever wrote was a program to play roulette. I was really proud of it and brought it out for a wine-filled student evening. It needed a random number generator, and my trusty 64K Apple had a command to do this. At the time I totally believed that this was truly random. Some further investigation has now taken me into the fascinating world of random numbers – gaming is only a tiny part of it – and randomness is not what I thought.

It’s a critical component of things in our daily lives that we take for granted – like protecting our passwords, forecasting weather patterns, predicting trends in financial markets, modelling the spread of diseases (a bit close to home for most of us), improving the performance of large language models, optimisation of automation processes, and a whole lot more.

So what exactly is a random number? It’s a value that is unpredictable and lacks any discernible pattern. In maths, random numbers must have no bias toward any value. Surprisingly true randomness is incredibly difficult to achieve in the digital world. Computers, by their nature, follow specific instructions. The problem is that they rely on internal mechanisms that are predictable, so the outputs of their algorithms eventually become predictable too.

If computers can’t generate true randomness, what can? Researchers look for chaotic physical phenomena that can’t be predicted or manipulated, like the noise of an electrical storm or pictures of raindrops on glass. If you need some random numbers, the website random.org is one of the best-known places to look. It relies on high-quality atmospheric noise from nine large radio receivers worldwide.

Another promising source for generating true random numbers to secure information is the unpredictable motion of the oily blobs in a lava lamp. Yet another is based on bubbles in a fishtank; and another group of researchers found randomness in the unique genetic sequences in DNA molecules.

The latest thinking is that the best random number generator (RNG) relies on quantum mechanics effects. These are as random as it gets. For example, the behaviour of subatomic particles like the timing of the decay of a single radioactive atom is completely unpredictable. There’s even a project that uses a banana to generate random numbers, since bananas are known to be mildly radioactive. With the development of quantum technology, we can look forward to even more inventive RNGs in the future.

RNGs operate behind the scenes in ways we don’t even realise. One essential application is in cryptography. Our online banking relies on them to create secure keys that protect data from unauthorised access. The strength of an encryption algorithm is directly related to the quality of its random number. They are also used to generate strong, unpredictable passwords that are difficult for attackers to guess or crack. Every time you choose a new password, a computer adds a random number to scramble it. The same applies when you visit a website that begins with https.

The process automation world also increasingly relies on advanced algorithms based on randomness for modelling digital twins. Engineers can model variables such as equipment wear, environmental changes, or unexpected disruptions to get more accurate predictions on how they’re going to behave. By doing this they can assess risks, protect sensitive information, optimise their processes, and generally make better decisions.

In hardware testing, RNGs can generate random signals to stress test components and systems. This is important in industries like aerospace or automotive, where systems must be highly reliable. By using RNGs to simulate a wide range of operating conditions, engineers can identify potential weaknesses before they become critical issues.

Without random numbers, all these systems would be predictable, insecure or ineffective. Next time I do my banking, or check the weather, or look at my shares, or take a pill, or roll some dice, I’ll think again about what’s involved.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 764 0593
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Iritron receives MMM Schneider Electric Certified Alliance Partner Status
Iritron News
Iritron has been awarded Schneider Electric Certified Alliance Partner status for the Mining, Minerals and Metals (MMM) industries. The certificate was officially handed over to Iritron CEO, Alwyn Rautenbach during the Electra Mining Africa exhibition

Read more...
Zutari coordinates MeerKAT radio telescope array
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory practice, Zutari is continuing its involvement with the world-leading MeerKAT radio telescope array, where it has played a leading role since the project first broke ground.

Read more...
Appointments
Schneider Electric South Africa News
  

Read more...
Bring SA’s minibus taxis into the digital age
News
The Wealth On Wheels initiative was launched at the recent Southern African National Transport Conference in Pretoria. This initiative seeks to use innovative technologies such as digital cash payments and blockchain to help minibus owners enhance operations and maximise their revenue, while creating a safer and more secure environment for the travelling public.

Read more...
Med-TechEngineers launches academy to address critical skills shortage
News
Gauteng-based consulting engineering firm, Med-TechEngineers has officially launched the Engineering and Technology Academy to address the shortage of critical and unique skills needed in the engineering and technology sectors.

Read more...
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
News
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.

Read more...
AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report
News
AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world.

Read more...
Zutari inspires the youth ahead of World Youth Skills Day
News
Equipping the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful careers is an important focus of leading infrastructure engineering and advisory practice Zutari, which believes in building a sustainable future for future generations.

Read more...
Appointments
News
  

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved