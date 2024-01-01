Level measurement in oil storage

Crude oil is a valuable commodity, but a volatile asset. Its storage demands precision, not just caution. Measuring the level of this liquid gold is essential for safe and efficient operations; it’s a critical component of success. From preventing catastrophic spills to optimising inventory and ensuring safety, accurate level monitoring is the foundation of a reliable supply chain. It’s about more than just numbers; it’s about safeguarding the environment, protecting profits and preventing potential hazards.

Accurate level measurement is a cornerstone of safety

While safeguards such as fire prevention and containment systems are essential given the volatile nature of crude oil, the importance of precise level monitoring shouldn’t be underestimated. The complexities of handling crude oil, including the need to segregate different qualities, maintain optimal temperatures and adhere to strict environmental regulations, underscore the importance of accurate level data. This information is crucial for preventing overfills, detecting potential leaks, and optimising inventory management. In an industry influenced by fluctuating prices and market demands, efficient storage is essential, and accurate level measurement is the foundation upon which this efficiency is built.

Accurate level measurement is complicated by crude oil thermal expansion properties, particularly in lighter oil grades. VEGA, a reputable provider of instrumentation, offers solutions that effectively address these challenges, ensuring precise and consistent level measurements in crude oil storage facilities. VEGA’s sensors offer reliable data on the volume, level and pressure of all types of media, catering to the petrochemical industry’s typical applications. The offshore production facilities require high operational reliability, availability and utilisation, which VEGA meets with its wear- and maintenance-free measurement technology.

VEGA offers a suite of instrumentation specifically designed for crude oil storage challenges. The VEGAFLEX 81 guided radar level sensor provides precise measurements, and is ideal for a range of applications. The VEGASWING 63 vibrating level switch offers a robust and dependable solution for overfill protection, with easy setup and low maintenance requirements. For applications demanding the highest level of accuracy and versatility, the VEGAPULS 6X radar level sensor excels. This advanced instrument can measure both liquids and solids, making it suitable for a wide range of storage tank conditions. Its ability to operate in challenging environments, and compliance with industry standards, position it as a premium option for critical storage applications.

By partnering with VEGA, you benefit from improved inventory management, enhanced safety, reduced maintenance costs, increased plant availability and compliance with industry standards and regulations. VEGA instruments provide a comprehensive solution for level measurement and overfill protection in crude oil storage, enhancing safety, efficiency, and operational reliability.

