Iritron receives MMM Schneider Electric Certified Alliance Partner Status

August 2024 News

Iritron, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, has been awarded Schneider Electric Certified Alliance Partner status for the Mining, Minerals and Metals (MMM) industries. The certificate was officially handed over to Iritron CEO, Alwyn Rautenbach at the Schneider Electric stand during the Electra Mining Africa exhibition. This status recognises system integrators who have demonstrated expertise in delivering innovative automation solutions using Schneider Electric technologies.

As a certified partner, Iritron has undergone rigorous training and certification processes, ensuring that its team possesses the necessary skills and knowledge to provide leading-edge industrial automation services to its clients. “We are pleased to have been recognised by our partners, as we have worked towards this, and aspired to become a MMM badge provider in South Africa,” said Rautenbach. “This certificate highlights Iritron’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the MMM sector. We are excited to continue delivering innovative solutions in partnership with Schneider Electric.”

Johan Pretorius, MMM Segment Lead, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, acknowledged the collaborative journey with Iritron over the past few years. “This certification means that Iritron is certified in all our solutions, from software to equipment. “It is crucial for Schneider Electric to have strong partnerships, especially in the MMM space. I want to congratulate and thank everyone at Iritron for their collaboration, through both good and challenging times, as we work together to make a significant impact on sustainability in mining,” he concluded.

Credit(s)

Iritron





