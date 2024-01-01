New system improves performance of magnetic drive pumps

August 2024 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control





KSB Pumps and Valves has introduced its ground-breaking MagnoProtect system for the local petrochemical, chemical and general industry markets, to enhance the safety and performance of its magnetic drive pumps. KSB’s MagnoChem range of magnetic drive pumps is essential in industries where handling hazardous and valuable liquids without leakage is paramount.

Traditionally, these pumps use mechanical seals, often requiring double mechanical seals for extra protection against leaks. However, these double seals demand an additional sealing system using buffer or barrier fluids to prevent the pumped liquid from escaping into the atmosphere. While effective, this method has significant drawbacks, including the potential contamination of the pumped fluid in pressurised systems, and the added complexity and cost of maintaining the sealing system.Fridah Magoro, KSB’s market area manager for petrochemicals and energy in sub-Saharan Africa, explains that the contamination of valuable fluids because of seal leaks can result in additional costs. Recognising these challenges, KSB has developed the MagnoProtect system, which enhances the reliability and safety of magnetic drive pumps by eliminating the need for traditional mechanical seals and their associated drawbacks.

Compliance with stringent industry standards and regulations is non-negotiable in chemical and petrochemical operations, and the MagnoProtect system ensures that MagnoChem pumps meet the relevant international standards, including API 685 and ISO 5199. This compliance guarantees that the pumps are suitable for use in highly regulated environments, providing peace of mind to operators and plant managers.

The MagnoProtect system is essentially an upgrade to the existing MagnoChem pumps, which are designed with magnetic drives to avoid the leakage issues associated with mechanical seals. The new MagnoProtect system incorporates a dual shell, which provides yet another layer of security against leaks.

To do this, it features an inner and outer shell, with the space between these shells filled with a monitoring liquid and maintained in a vacuum. This design ensures that any breach in the inner shell results in a detectable change in pressure in the space, providing early leak detection. The vacuum between the dual shells is continuously monitored. Atmospheric pressure within this space indicates an outer shell breach, while an increase in pressure signals an inner shell breach. This dual monitoring system allows for early detection and preventive maintenance, minimising the risk of hazardous leaks.





Fridah adds that the new design also features grooves that help reduce eddy current losses by up to 20%, compared to previous models. This improvement not only enhances pump efficiency, but also reduces operational costs as a result of energy savings. This efficiency also extends to maintenance. The modular assembly can be quickly replaced, which further minimises downtime and ensures that the pump can return to operation swiftly.

Some of the advantages of the MagnoProtect over traditional mechanical seal systems are:

• By removing the need for buffer or barrier fluids, the MagnoProtect system eliminates the risk of fluid contamination. This is particularly crucial for handling valuable or hazardous fluids where purity is essential.

• The reduced need for additional sealing systems and the lower risk of leaks translate to significant cost savings in both operational and maintenance expenses.

• The dual-shell design with vacuum monitoring provides a failsafe mechanism, ensuring that any leaks are detected early, thus preventing hazardous fluid release and ensuring a safer working environment.

• An important aspect of the MagnoProtect system is its retrofit capability. Existing MagnoChem pumps can be upgraded with the MagnoProtect system, providing users with the latest safety and efficiency enhancements, without the need for a complete pump replacement. This retrofit involves installing the new dual-shell and integrating the vacuum monitoring system, making it a cost-effective upgrade for existing installations.

• It is cost effective when compared to pumps with double mechanical seals and systems.

“Our new MagnoProtect system represents a significant advancement in the field of magnetic drive pumps, and offers improved safety, efficiency, and ease of maintenance. By addressing the limitations of traditional mechanical seal systems, and providing a better solution for handling hazardous and valuable liquids, users can continue to prioritise safety and efficiency with either new or retrofit systems,” Fridah concludes.

For more information contact KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600 , [email protected], www.ksb.com





