Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Adjustable chocks support extremely large telescope

August 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Adjustable chocks from SKF will play an important role in the world’s largest visible/near-infrared telescope, the ELT, which is currently under construction in Chile. An unsung product from SKF’s catalogue – the adjustable chock – has played a key role in the construction of a huge telescope.

The European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope (ESO’s ELT), now being built in Chile, will be the world’s largest visible/near-infrared telescope on completion in 2028. Its 39 metre wide main mirror comprises 798 separate hexagonal pieces, attached to a base structure using steel flanges and SKF Vibracon adjustable chocks.

“Each flange sits on four adjustable chocks,” says Marco Colussi, a structural engineer at Italian engineering firm Cimolai, which is responsible for assembling the mirror. “The ability to readjust each mirror segment is key to the success of the telescope.” Each low-profile Vibracon unit typically allows up to 12 mm of adjustment.

However, the application needed up to 15 mm of adjustment, meaning several design tweaks were needed.

Firstly, Cimolai inserted extra washers, allowing the adjustment range to be extended to 15 mm. This had to be performed with a positioning accuracy of tenths of a millimetre across the 39 metre span of the mirror. The chock also had to fit into a limited design space, which was restricted to 25 mm in height. In addition, the chocks were installed upside-down to help Cimolai meet the stiffness requirements of the system. The high stiffness helps to reduce the weight of the mirror, improving the telescope’s stability and performance.

Overall, the main mirror will use more than 9500 SKF Vibracon SM 16 ELP-ASTR low-profile chocks,12 for each mirror segment. Chocks are individually surface treated to give them consistent quality and extend their performance in such a demanding environment.

The ELT will cost an estimated €1,4 billion to build. It will search for exoplanets and study early galaxies. It is hard to think that, for its vast size and cosmic ambitions, its success will rely partly on adjustable chocks just 7 cm in diameter.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: [email protected]
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Taking reliability to the trenches
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s maintenance-free Y Bearing Unit has significantly extended equipment uptime for key customer Gibela, a leading level 5CE CIBD-rated civils company with more than ten years of experience in the field.

Read more...
Safe handling in all sectors
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG is committed to ensuring optimum safety standards in all sectors, and encourages and assists customers to adhere to stringent safety legislation during bulk handling. Tsubaki backstops and cam clutches, which have been developed and manufactured in Japan for high efficiency and optimum safety in high- or low-speed applications, meet the requirements of current legislation.

Read more...
Motion control solutions for better machining results
Motion Control & Drives
NSK Europe is shining the spotlight on its latest solutions for machine tools. Innovative NSK bearings, ball screws, and linear guides can deliver significant gains for both machine users and builders.

Read more...
Drive technology for tunnel construction
Motion Control & Drives
Compact, robust, and reliable - these are the advantages of RUD’s Tecdos drive technology, which is a gamechanger in tunnel construction.

Read more...
Modernising for productivity
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Making its debut appearance at NAMPO Cape in Bredasdorp in September this year, geared motor specialist SEW-EURODRIVE is all set to excite the farming community with even more solutions to drive productivity and efficiency.

Read more...
Cost-effective machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The easy to use SKF QuickCollect Bluetooth-enabled, handheld sensor monitors the health of rotating machinery via mobile iOS and Android apps, identifies developing issues, and mitigates potential failures by enabling customers to initiate predictive maintenance.

Read more...
Beer brewers avoid grease contamination
igus Motion Control & Drives
A study by RWTH Aachen University and igus recently quantified the financial and environmental benefits of using lubrication-free polymer bearings over traditional metal bearings. The study revealed that users can save millions of rands annually in lubricant costs, significantly reducing their environmental impact.

Read more...
Supporting the low-carbon steel movement
Motion Control & Drives
With a legacy of pioneering safer, more productive, and sustainable equipment and services, Konecranes is committed to advancing a decarbonised and circular world for customers and society.

Read more...
Harnessing robotics for a sustainable future
Motion Control & Drives
Yaskawa South Africa stands at the forefront of the green revolution, leveraging advanced robotics to drive sustainable manufacturing practices.

Read more...
Advancing sustainable electric vehicle technology
SKF South Africa News
SKF has announced a new strategic partnership with Duracar, an innovative company specialising in light electric vehicles. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies’ commitment to sustainability and the advancement of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved