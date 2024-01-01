How to manage resilient MRO supply chains

August 2024 IT in Manufacturing

In today’s fast-changing and unpredictable world, maintaining a resilient supply chain for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) is crucial for businesses across various sectors. The goal is not just to withstand disruptions, but to adapt and thrive amidst them.

1. Focus on trusted suppliers

Instead of diversifying your MRO supplier base extensively, rely on a core group of trusted suppliers that can guarantee delivery certainty. Build strong relationships with these suppliers to ensure stability and reliability in your supply chain.

2. Develop a flexible supply chain

When faced with pressure, it is essential to act quickly while considering the long-term consequences. A flexible supply chain and suppliers that can adapt to changing circumstances is key. This flexibility includes being prepared for potential increases in spending, or the need to switch suppliers without significant disruptions.

3. Leverage technology and data

Utilise eProcurement and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) solutions from a trusted and stable procurement partner. Effective planning requires visibility into what is being consumed, especially for companies with multiple plants. High-quality data is essential to maintain adequate inventory levels and ensure supply chain resilience.

4. Engage in sustainable and ethical procurement

Cost reduction is important, but sustainable and ethical procurement practices are equally vital. Work with partners who share common goals and include sustainability programmes in your procurement processes. This approach not only benefits the environment, but also aligns with the values of company management, shareholders, and customers.

5. Plan for continuity

Continuity planning involves having a comprehensive action plan that includes compliance with policies, processes, and corporate governance. Ethical sourcing of raw materials should be a priority, and procurement departments should challenge the status quo by following ethical sourcing principles.

Supply chain resilience depends on the quality, reliability, and knowledge of suppliers. By working with the right MRO supplier, leveraging technology, and focusing on sustainable practices, businesses can better prepare for future disruptions and maintain a robust supply chain.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





