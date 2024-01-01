Increased safety and control in steel plants

August 2024 Temperature Measurement

AMETEK Land, the world’s leading manufacturer of monitors and analysers for industrial non-contact temperature measurement, has helped a major metals industry plant designer to enhance safety, control and efficiency in steel plants.

Based in Buttrio, Italy, Danieli is one of the world leaders in the production of steel plants. The company was working to produce an automated tapping system which would make it possible to execute a complete furnace tapping remotely from the main pulpit of a steel plant. This would overcome some of the key challenges for steel plants, which include exposing operators to hazardous environments, inconsistent steel quality, high slag carryover, and increased downstream processing costs.

Danieli partnered with AMETEK Land to create the Danieli Automatic Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) tapping system, which significantly improves safety and control during the tapping process. The system uses two of AMETEK Land’s renowned thermal imaging systems, the Slag Detection System and the near-infrared fixed thermal imager, that is an integral part of the Ladle Level Detection system.

These thermal imaging systems work with Danieli’s software to control steel flow in real time. The resulting system has successfully addressed critical challenges in steel production by enhancing safety, process control, and efficiency through innovative automated tapping systems. David Primhak, AMETEK Land’s division vice president and business manager said: “There are major benefits for steel producers using this technology. Fast slag detection response allows plants to significantly reduce slag carryover, resulting in improved yields, higher quality steel and a reduction in costly downstream processing.”

For more information contact AMETEK Land, +27 12 464 1791 , [email protected], www.ametek-land.com





