Taking reliability to the trenches

SKF’s maintenance-free Y Bearing Unit has significantly extended equipment uptime for key customer Gibela, a leading level 5CE CIBD-rated civils company with more than ten years of experience in the field. The environment in which Gibela operates its machines and equipment can be extremely taxing. Key accounts manager, Charl Engelbrecht explains that Gibela’s Vermeer RT650 Trencher was experiencing bearing failures and housing breakages every 150 metres of trenching. “Having established our customer’s specific needs, we recommended our maintenance-free Y Bearing Unit as the best solution to mitigate downtime and costs,” he notes.
The unit consists of an insert bearing that contains a 5-lip Mudblock seal, which is paired with the SKF cast iron housing with solid base feet. The Trencher, fitted with the SKF Y Bearing solution, completed 1,2 km of uninterrupted trench work, enabling Gibela to complete the project ahead of schedule. Moreover, the customer benefited from immediate savings due to no further repair costs being incurred.
“It was an eye opener to experience the quality and technology of this premium product first-hand,” says Gibela owner, Zander Swanepoel. “The solution has contributed value and savings to my business by enabling us to meet our project deadlines.” He adds that SKF also carried good stock levels and had the necessary product knowledge, supported with a friendly, professional and prompt service. “The SKF Y Bearing Unit delivers a rugged and reliable solution that is more than a match for the punishing conditions in the extremely challenging trenching application,” concludes Engelbrecht.
Adjustable chocks support extremely large telescope SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Adjustable chocks from SKF will play an important role in the world’s largest visible/near-infrared telescope, the ELT, which is currently under construction in Chile.
Read more...Safe handling in all sectors Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG is committed to ensuring optimum safety standards in all sectors, and encourages and assists customers to adhere to stringent safety legislation during bulk handling. Tsubaki backstops and cam clutches, which have been developed and manufactured in Japan for high efficiency and optimum safety in high- or low-speed applications, meet the requirements of current legislation.
Read more...Modernising for productivity SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
Making its debut appearance at NAMPO Cape in Bredasdorp in September this year, geared motor specialist SEW-EURODRIVE is all set to excite the farming community with even more solutions to drive productivity and efficiency.
Read more...Cost-effective machine health monitoring SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The easy to use SKF QuickCollect Bluetooth-enabled, handheld sensor monitors the health of rotating machinery via mobile iOS and Android apps, identifies developing issues, and mitigates potential failures by enabling customers to initiate predictive maintenance.
Read more...Beer brewers avoid grease contamination igus
Motion Control & Drives
A study by RWTH Aachen University and igus recently quantified the financial and environmental benefits of using lubrication-free polymer bearings over traditional metal bearings. The study revealed that users can save millions of rands annually in lubricant costs, significantly reducing their environmental impact.
Read more...Supporting the low-carbon steel movement
Motion Control & Drives
With a legacy of pioneering safer, more productive, and sustainable equipment and services, Konecranes is committed to advancing a decarbonised and circular world for customers and society.
Read more...Advancing sustainable electric vehicle technology SKF South Africa
News
SKF has announced a new strategic partnership with Duracar, an innovative company specialising in light electric vehicles. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies’ commitment to sustainability and the advancement of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.