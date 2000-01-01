Editor's Choice
Zutari inspires the youth ahead of World Youth Skills Day

August 2024 News


Vishaal Lutchman.

Equipping the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful careers is an important focus of leading infrastructure engineering and advisory practice Zutari, which believes in building a sustainable future for future generations. MD, Vishaal Lutchman recently delivered an inspiring address at the DEVAC INVEST AFRICA Youth Summit held at the Soweto Theatre. The summit aligns with World Youth Skills Day on 15 July.

The summit’s objectives were to inspire and guide South Africa’s youth across various industries. Its purpose was to equip people with the necessary knowledge, skills and resources to develop their careers. Offering more than just technical skills, it served as a platform to foster genuine connections where attendees were able to engage with like-minded peers and seasoned industry experts. It also aimed to raise job readiness awareness and provide career guidance.

Supported by the IDC, Sasol, Gautrain and other stakeholders, the event focused on crucial skills such as time management, the importance of education and the potential of entrepreneurship. Lutchman stressed the importance of changing the existing mindset among the youth.

“There is a lot of victim mentality and hopelessness. I tried to show them where they can find opportunities,” said Lutchman. He encouraged attendees to utilise free educational resources like LinkedIn Learning and YouTube, focusing on the importance of self-education, especially for those struggling to enter formal education. Furthermore, he discussed the value of considering entrepreneurship and the informal economy. Lutchman also emphasised the significance of embracing technology, and perceiving tools such as AI as opportunities rather than threats.

Reflecting on the challenges many youth face today, he acknowledged the socioeconomic obstacles that often lead to hopelessness. “It is hurtful to see the obstacles these youngsters face. The socioeconomic challenges are palpable, and it is disheartening,” he said. He praised initiatives by the University of Johannesburg and Telkom to provide data to underprivileged areas, enabling access to educational content.

Lutchman’s message to the youth was one of hope and opportunity. “The country’s non-performance over the years has created a wealth of opportunities. It is about finding these opportunities and creating value for yourself. University is not the only path; there are many other valuable professions and entrepreneurial opportunities.”

World Youth Skills Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. The day highlights the role of education and training in preparing young individuals for the future.

This year’s theme ‘Youth Skills for Peace and Development’, underscores the crucial role young people play in peacebuilding and conflict resolution. Given the challenges faced by youth today – such as violent conflicts disrupting education, a polarised online environment and economic inequality – it is essential to equip them with the necessary skills for fostering a culture of peace and promoting sustainable development. “By doing so, we can build a more just, inclusive and sustainable future for all,” concludes Lutchman.

For more information contact Charmaine Achour, Zutari, +27 12 427 2000, [email protected], www.zutari.com




