Three ways to conduct thermal inspections

There’s no universal solution for all infrared inspections with a Fluke thermal camera, also known as a thermal imager. You need to match your method to the type of equipment you’re inspecting, and the level of detail you require. That said, three typical methods cover most situations you’ll run into:
• Baseline thermography.
• Thermal trending thermography.
• Comparative thermography.
Baseline thermography
Baseline thermography is an excellent place to start for just about any application. First, you scan the equipment when it’s first commissioned, or later in the lifecycle when it is working the way it should be, and then use that as a reference point for future inspections. Whether you compare the thermal images on your camera in the field or on your PC using software tools, this baseline approach paves the way to helping you spot anomalies down the road.
Thermal trending thermography
Once you’ve set your baseline, you can use thermal trending inspections to compare how temperature is distributed in the same components over time. This can help you detect declining performance over time so that you can hopefully schedule downtime maintenance before the equipment schedules it.
Comparative thermography
As you might expect, you scan similar components with your thermal camera under similar conditions, and compare the results. This method relies on the idea that you expect similar or identical components under similar loads to have similar temperature profiles. Once you have three or more components, picking up an anomaly is relatively easy. Simple, right? Well, mostly. There’s one more level of complexity to consider: Depending on the components being compared, the actual temperature difference that can be viewed as an anomaly will vary.
Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Enhanced distribution transformer monitor Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest announced that the INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) from Franklin Electric Grid Solutions has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers, streamlining operations.
Read more...High-performance programmable DC power system Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has introduced the new Sorensen modular intelligent bidirectional energy amplified Mi-BEAM Series of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial, and aerospace markets.
Read more...New high-power testing solution Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest, the local representative of AMETEK Programmable Power, has announced its newest addition to the AMETEK Programmable Power portfolio of high-power testing solutions.
Read more...Optimising steam management for boiler efficiency Endress+Hauser South Africa
Temperature Measurement
Endress+Hauser understands the daily challenges and demands placed on energy and utility managers across the spectrum of steam generation, distribution and consumption activities. Its global team is committed to working with its partners to overcome these complexities, and particularly those that aim for a safe, economic and sustainable sitsce of steam energy production and delivery.
Read more...Easy to use energy management tool for compressed air Comtest
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
For the efficient management of plant operations, the critical considerations include product quality, safety, downtime, and energy use. A production plant in Germany has set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of 25% by 2030, and turned to the Plant Energy manager to help deliver that target.
Read more...Temperature to IO-Link module ifm - South Africa
Temperature Measurement
IO-Link has become established as an intelligent interface for integrating smart sensors and devices in various industries. With the new ifm IO-Link measuring modules, up to four temperature probes can be connected to an IO-Link master port in two-, three- or four-wire configuration.
Read more...Common power quality factors affecting transformers Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.