ACTOM Distribution Transformers builds first 66kV transformer

August 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent. Divisional CEO of ACTOM Distribution Transformers, Lee Mbenge says that, having previously manufactured a range of transformers up to 44 kV voltage, the company was prompted to expand its manufacturing capabilities to 66 kV by customer demand.

“Customers were aware of ACTOM’s exceptionally short lead times, based on our ability to push out our smaller power transformers up to 10 MVA fairly quickly. So we started getting requests for the design and manufacture of 66 kV transformers,” he explains. “Historically, industry lead times for the manufacturing of these transformers is about six months to a year. We can complete these units in about 14 to 16 weeks. This is what customers want to take advantage of.”

However, he warns that the company’s lead times are being impacted to some extent by the current market conditions in Europe, where it sources some of the material for its 66 kV transformers. Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Europe cite material, equipment, and skilled labour constraints as the main issues causing supply constraints and consequent increased lead times.

Lee explains that higher voltage transformers are typically used in the electricity transmission and generation sector, whereas lower voltage units are mainly used on the distribution side. He says that ACTOM Distribution Transformers’ 44 kV and 66 kV units can be classified as either small power transformers or large distribution transformers.

Clean environment and top quality materials

Commenting on the development and production of the 66 kV transformer, he notes that manufacturing the higher voltage unit required a meticulously clean environment and top-quality materials.

“Quality control must be of the highest standard. Not only did we have to ensure that the environment is meticulously clean, but also that the coil-winding tension is adequate and sufficient,” adds Mbenge. “We also had to ensure that material used in the manufacturing process was inspected regularly to ensure that it conformed with standards and requirements.”

He says that ACTOM Distribution Transformers did not have to upgrade or acquire any new equipment to manufacture the 66 kV transformers, but it had to carefully check and maintain its machinery to ensure it was in the right condition to be able to manufacture the unit. “We had to perform a lot of servicing of our equipment beforehand, but we were able to use our existing facilities to manufacture the 66 kV transformers. We are looking at upgrading our testing facilities, as we are currently reliant on our sister companies to do type and special testing of the new units. We would like to conduct these tests in-house in future,” he says.

Training test technicians

He adds that the company’s current workforce possessed the necessary skills and expertise to manufacture the 66 kV unit, and the capabilities of the test technicians were enhanced by providing training on the new test requirements, ensuring adherence to the safest test protocols possible.

Lee points out that the introduction of the 66 kV transformer provides ACTOM Distribution Transformers with exposure to customers who are not aware of the company’s manufacturing capabilities of this voltage range in transformers. This will ultimately pave the way for new projects and contracts in the energy sector.

“We are the new kid on the block in this voltage range, and some customers might be sceptical about what we can do, so we still have to prove our worth and show that we’ve earned our stripes, and are in this for the long haul,” he says.

He concludes that after 121 years in business, ACTOM has become a reputable brand and intends to grow and expand its brand visibility to other African markets.

