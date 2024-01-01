Accelerating digitalisation across process industries

ABB has launched Do More With Digital, a global campaign highlighting the opportunities for the process industries to realise their full potential through digital transformation. Leveraging its deep ties across industries such as pulp and paper, mining, metals and cement, ABB recognises a significant opportunity to continue equipping these sectors with advanced industry-specific solutions. This will drive their digitalisation journey, and allow them to accelerate their adoption curve in a shorter timeframe.

While these industries will continue to be enhanced through technology development using the likes of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), data analytics, machine learning (ML), and cloud and edge computing, they are also considered hard-to-abate because of the volume of production, the location of operations, the energy and heat chemistry, and many other factors. The World Economic Forum reports that digital solutions can accelerate net zero in high-emission industries, delivering up to 20% of the total reduction that the International Energy Agency says is needed by 2050. ABB is leveraging its experience of previous energy transitions, its recent record in industrial software development, and its 140 years of experience across multiple industries to guide customers on their digitalisation journeys.

ABB has worked with customers across the process industries for decades, supporting them with the deployment of digital solutions such as advanced process control (APC), energy management systems (EMS), and manufacturing execution systems (MES). These have evolved from original packages to become variations used for distinct industries, with their own tools and libraries. They remain the foundation for advanced technology progression. Customers recognise that they are at different stages of their digitalisation journey. These can be with starters (those embedding digital for the first time), stallers (those piloting a new advanced solution, often with a startup), or scalers (those moving to the next level, perhaps with a technology company). ABB is currently working across this ecosystem to design and develop new solutions for current and future needs.

“Adoption of advanced digital technologies is still much slower than one might expect in the process industries,” said Sanjit Shewale, global business line manager for ABB Process Industries. “Customers are facing new challenges in proving and scaling up solutions that will drive real, transformative change. However, there are opportunities for all parties to use technologies to retain knowledge of processes in their business as people retire or move on in shorter timeframes than was typical in the past. Through co-creation, there is the chance to show more and do more for positive investment decisions that quickly result in unprecedented levels of energy management, efficiency, sustainability, safety and service.”

ABB is currently working with fellow global technology companies to integrate the likes of Gen AI capabilities into the ABB Ability suite of industrial software, supporting industrial companies to improve data collection, unlock insights hidden in operational data, and enable significant gains in efficiency and productivity. Partnerships also exist for initiatives to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions to help industries meet their goals on net-zero emissions. One such example is real-time data transmission using cloud-based software integrated with ABB systems.

ABB’s team embraces what it refers to as five key pillars – operational excellence, process performance, asset performance, sustainability, and connected workforce, all with embedded cybersecurity. ABB considers such a framework when advising industries that need to keep up the rapid pace of innovation, optimise efficiency, minimise energy waste and reduce costs.

