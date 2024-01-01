Editor's Choice
Drive technology for tunnel construction

August 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Compact, robust, and reliable − these are the advantages of RUD’s Tecdos drive technology, which is a gamechanger in tunnel construction. Whether for lifting devices, arch drives, reinforcement cranes, or cutting equipment, the systems based on a chain drive offer a wide range of applications in tunnels and can withstand the challenging environmental conditions. Dust, mud or debris are no problem for the Tecdos system. Another plus point is that Tecdos drive technology from RUD is compact, which is very beneficial for use in tunnels.

“Our Tecdos products guarantee tunnel construction companies, manufacturers of tunnel boring machines, and engineering offices safety and efficiency in their projects,” says Anne Kühling, head of product management at RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz. The basis of the RUD Tecdos drive systems is a high-performance round steel link chain. It is highly wear resistant, and therefore a durable and robust solution for use in tunnel construction.

Process reliability in tunnel construction

Tunnel construction is driven by major projects with tight time frames. Hence, it is crucial for processes to run reliably with no unplanned downtime. This is where RUD’s drive technology comes into play. The high-performance round steel chain as the basis of the system runs reliably and safely even in a challenging environment: dust, mud, stone or debris cannot damage it. The RUD Tecdos drive system also functions smoothly when the rack, cable, and rail reach their limits.

Space-saving drive

The second challenge is the relatively limited space available for tunnel construction work, and this is another area where the RUD Tecdos drive system scores highly. The individual components and the drive housing are compact and can be installed directly on site. “Cable drives in particular often require a large cable winch with several deflections. This is no longer necessary with our Tecdos drive systems, as the chain can be deflected in a small space and stored in a chain bag that takes up very little space,” explains RUD business development manager, Sascha Olfert.

Drive technology: products and systems

RUD Tecdos drive technology offers various products and systems for tunnel construction, from sprockets, lift limiters and slings to complete systems such as Tecdos Pi-Gamma and Tecdos Omega-Drive for different requirements in tunnel construction. RUD Tecdos Pi-Gamma is a flexible 2-in-1 chain drive system specially designed for vertical and horizontal applications. It has a fixed chain deflection of 180°, or a flexible chain deflection between 90 and 180°. Thanks to its flexibility, it ensures greater efficiency during construction work in tunnels. Depending on the version, a Tecdos Pi-Gamma drive can achieve tensile forces of up to 260 kN.

RUD Tecdos Omega Drive offers a solution for linear or rotary movements in tunnel construction. This drive system has a wrap angle of 180°. Depending on the application, it is either attached to the load to be moved and pulls it along the round steel chain, or it moves the chain from a different location. The standard variant of the Tecdos Omega Drive system creates tensile forces of up to 260 kN per drive.

Wide range of applications

RUD Tecdos drive technology is used in lifting devices in tunnel construction, for example, to lift heavy equipment to the tunnel ceiling, or to lift and lower vertical drills. The robust technology can also be used extensively in curved drives, belt storage systems or conveyor belts, and also in transport trolleys and transport racks. The drive solution from RUD is also used in cutting devices, reinforcement cranes, and shaft lowering systems.

There are virtually no limits to the use of Tecdos drive technology. Standard components and individual parts can be combined to form modular drive systems, depending on the specific requirements of the tunnel construction project. “Our Tecdos drive systems can handle weights of up to 25 tons. The drive is open at the top, which gives the advantage of adding an additional drive or even triple drives when you need to move large loads, “concludes Olfert.

For more information contact RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz, +49 7361 504 1457, [email protected], www.rud.com




