Motion Control & Drives



Motion control solutions for better machining results

August 2024 Motion Control & Drives

NSK Europe is shining the spotlight on its latest solutions for machine tools. Innovative NSK bearings, ball screws and linear guides can deliver significant gains for both machine users and builders.

Bearings are central to the premise of using machine tools to produce precision-machined components. Key among the latest NSK products showcased will be the ROBUSTDYNA angular contact ball bearing for machine tool spindles. This ultra-high speed, high-load capacity bearing delivers highly versatile machining via its outstanding performance during both roughing and finishing operations.

The use of larger balls in ROBUSTDYNA bearings elevates the maximum load capacity of this innovative product by up to 15%, compared with the previous generation of solutions. Users subsequently enjoy easier machining of challenging materials such as Inconel, titanium and composites. With up to three times more fatigue life (dynamic load rating), ROBUSTDYNA supports both heavy-duty and high-speed machining.

Another highlight will be the SURSAVE (TSR) bearing cage for angular contact ball bearings, found typically on the main spindle of machine tools. The outer-ring-guided, PPS resin SURSAVE cage generates 20% less friction than conventional bearings. Machine shops can therefore tap into energy savings and greater workpiece precision due to less thermal expansion of the spindle.

For AMB visitors seeking the latest ball-screw innovations, recent additions to the NSK portfolio include the company’s next-generation offer for high-accuracy machine tools. Thanks to fewer motion errors, and no ‘second glitch’ phenomenon, this ball screw boosts throughput by reducing or eradicating the requirement for secondary operations like polishing/burnishing in high-accuracy mould and die machining, for example. In addition, lower drive torque delivers savings in energy consumption.

NSK will also display its recently developed low-temperature ball screw. The friction loss/heat generation of this innovative product is 45% lower than conventional ball screws at the same rigidity, helping users to maintain positional accuracy. Furthermore, the low-temperature ball screw helps to reduce the energy consumption of machine tools by lowering or even eliminating cooling requirements.

Other components central to the success of many new machine tools are linear guides. The centrepiece of the NSK offer at AMB will be the recently introduced DH/DS long-life series. With its class-leading dynamic load rating, the DH/DS linear guide provides over double the running distance of the company’s conventional NH/NS series. This advanced product also facilitates downsizing by allowing the use of smaller linear guides, reducing both machine weight and energy consumption.

Among further innovative NSK solutions at the exhibition will be the proven RA series roller guide. With its highly dust-resistant seals to prevent contaminants from entering via the underside of the slider, machine tools featuring RA series roller guides achieve high reliability in demanding operating environments.

For more information contact NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, [email protected], www.nsk.com




Further reading:

Drive technology for tunnel construction
Motion Control & Drives
Compact, robust, and reliable - these are the advantages of RUD’s Tecdos drive technology, which is a gamechanger in tunnel construction.

Read more...
Modernising for productivity
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Making its debut appearance at NAMPO Cape in Bredasdorp in September this year, geared motor specialist SEW-EURODRIVE is all set to excite the farming community with even more solutions to drive productivity and efficiency.

Read more...
Cost-effective machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The easy to use SKF QuickCollect Bluetooth-enabled, handheld sensor monitors the health of rotating machinery via mobile iOS and Android apps, identifies developing issues, and mitigates potential failures by enabling customers to initiate predictive maintenance.

Read more...
Beer brewers avoid grease contamination
igus Motion Control & Drives
A study by RWTH Aachen University and igus recently quantified the financial and environmental benefits of using lubrication-free polymer bearings over traditional metal bearings. The study revealed that users can save millions of rands annually in lubricant costs, significantly reducing their environmental impact.

Read more...
Supporting the low-carbon steel movement
Motion Control & Drives
With a legacy of pioneering safer, more productive, and sustainable equipment and services, Konecranes is committed to advancing a decarbonised and circular world for customers and society.

Read more...
Harnessing robotics for a sustainable future
Motion Control & Drives
Yaskawa South Africa stands at the forefront of the green revolution, leveraging advanced robotics to drive sustainable manufacturing practices.

Read more...
Testing your motor control coordination
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems, a supplier of control and automation solutions for the industrial sector, is warning against the risks of using untested components in motor control combinations.

Read more...
Parker’s non-welded flange technology for hydraulics
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Parker’s 37 non-welded flange technology is known for its ability to reduce the installation time and cost of hydraulic systems compared to traditional welded flanges. Hidroser, a Parker Premier Distributor in Turkey, has started this technology for hydraulic operated systems on board its vessels.

Read more...
Emission-free mobility with hydrogen
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
We are now used to cars powered by electricity; but in the quest for zero carbon emissions, hydrogen cars, or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), could be the next big thing in the automotive industry.

Read more...
Decarbonising bearing production
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF and voestalpine Wire Technology, a subsidiary of the leading steel and technology group voestalpine, have successfully produced the first prototype bearing made from steel that contains hydrogen direct reduced iron

Read more...











