Motion control solutions for better machining results

August 2024 Motion Control & Drives

NSK Europe is shining the spotlight on its latest solutions for machine tools. Innovative NSK bearings, ball screws and linear guides can deliver significant gains for both machine users and builders.

Bearings are central to the premise of using machine tools to produce precision-machined components. Key among the latest NSK products showcased will be the ROBUSTDYNA angular contact ball bearing for machine tool spindles. This ultra-high speed, high-load capacity bearing delivers highly versatile machining via its outstanding performance during both roughing and finishing operations.

The use of larger balls in ROBUSTDYNA bearings elevates the maximum load capacity of this innovative product by up to 15%, compared with the previous generation of solutions. Users subsequently enjoy easier machining of challenging materials such as Inconel, titanium and composites. With up to three times more fatigue life (dynamic load rating), ROBUSTDYNA supports both heavy-duty and high-speed machining.

Another highlight will be the SURSAVE (TSR) bearing cage for angular contact ball bearings, found typically on the main spindle of machine tools. The outer-ring-guided, PPS resin SURSAVE cage generates 20% less friction than conventional bearings. Machine shops can therefore tap into energy savings and greater workpiece precision due to less thermal expansion of the spindle.

For AMB visitors seeking the latest ball-screw innovations, recent additions to the NSK portfolio include the company’s next-generation offer for high-accuracy machine tools. Thanks to fewer motion errors, and no ‘second glitch’ phenomenon, this ball screw boosts throughput by reducing or eradicating the requirement for secondary operations like polishing/burnishing in high-accuracy mould and die machining, for example. In addition, lower drive torque delivers savings in energy consumption.

NSK will also display its recently developed low-temperature ball screw. The friction loss/heat generation of this innovative product is 45% lower than conventional ball screws at the same rigidity, helping users to maintain positional accuracy. Furthermore, the low-temperature ball screw helps to reduce the energy consumption of machine tools by lowering or even eliminating cooling requirements.

Other components central to the success of many new machine tools are linear guides. The centrepiece of the NSK offer at AMB will be the recently introduced DH/DS long-life series. With its class-leading dynamic load rating, the DH/DS linear guide provides over double the running distance of the company’s conventional NH/NS series. This advanced product also facilitates downsizing by allowing the use of smaller linear guides, reducing both machine weight and energy consumption.

Among further innovative NSK solutions at the exhibition will be the proven RA series roller guide. With its highly dust-resistant seals to prevent contaminants from entering via the underside of the slider, machine tools featuring RA series roller guides achieve high reliability in demanding operating environments.

