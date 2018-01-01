Schneider Electric named world’s most sustainable company

Schneider Electric has topped the ‘World’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2024’ list by Time magazine and Statista. This recognition reflects Schneider Electric’s ambitious goals to reduce its own emissions, but also the company’s commitment to helping its customers to become more energy efficient and reduce their emissions.

Time and Statista used a transparent, multi-stage methodology to identify the world’s most sustainable companies for 2024. The process began with a pool of over 5000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies. Following a rigorous four-stage assessment, the final ranking excluded unsustainable industries, and considered factors like external sustainability ratings and commitments, corporate reporting practices, and environmental and social performance indicators. This comprehensive approach produced a ranking of 500 companies from over 30 countries.

Both Time and Statista highlighted Schneider Electric’s technological expertise and the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) programme. This transformative programme drives and measures the company’s progress toward global sustainability 2021–2025 targets, contributing to six long-term commitments that cover all environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions. Among this progress, the company helped customers reduce their carbon emissions, with 553 million tons of CO 2 saved and avoided since 2018. The company has also made significant progress in transforming its own supply chain. Carbon emissions from Schneider Electric’s top 1000 suppliers fell by 27% since the beginning of the programme, and 21% of the company’s most strategic supply chain partners have met Schneider Electric’s decent work standards.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the world’s most sustainable company,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is embedded in everything we do. We consider the environment, society and good governance in our decisions and daily operations. That’s why we’re pushing hard to make even more progress on our sustainability goals, and ensure everyone contributes to creating a positive and enduring impact”.

Schneider Electric was also recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the thirteenth consecutive year, ranked #1 in its industry, and secured its place in the Europe index. This achievement reflects its strong ESG performance, with sustainability at the core of its strategy.

