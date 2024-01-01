Rittal extends footprint across KwaZulu-Natal

The Rittal KZN team has already successfully completed a number of service projects in the region, particularly in the dynamic food and beverage sector, and Osner notes that the sales team has seen a steady influx of enquiries. For businesses based in KZN and the Eastern Cape, the establishment of Rittal’s new branch also means rapid availability of stock, including Rittal’s market-leading range of top quality, German-manufactured stainless steel enclosures. “We’re able to deliver stock fast. Off-the-shelf enclosures can be delivered within 24 hours, while those requiring modifications using our Perforex CNC machine can be delivered in 36 hours,” says Terrance Buddingh, KZN sales representative. “We also have a fully equipped workshop and training facility, and have appointed two service technicians, enabling us to extend the Rittal support, distribution and service network across the region.”

Rittal South Africa, a leading provider of solutions for industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control, and IT infrastructure has established a new branch in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). This brings Rittal closer to its growing customer base in the KZN region. “We have expanded into KZN to meet growing demand from the region. It’s a major manufacturing hub in South Africa, and comprises prominent industries such as sugar, forestry, petrochemicals, automotive, steel manufacturing, plastics and packaging, paper, and also food and beverage. It’s also home to two major ports for import and export,” explains sales manager, Jason Osner.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified ten technologies likely to make a significant positive impact in the next three to five years. These are detailed in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies’ report, which explains each technology’s potential for addressing global challenges and the factors that will shape the future and revolutionise connectivity still further.The increasing participation of women in the male-dominated engineering sector, is gradually changing the landscape and benefiting the industry in the process. In South Africa, the presence of women in engineering is not only promoting diversity, but also driving innovation and economic growth.Welcome to our. Since our last issue, things have changed quite a bit in the energy world. A year ago we were in Stage 6 loadshedding, and government policies,WEG has maintained a formidable presence on the African continent for over four decades, consistently demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities at Electra Mining Africa under the Zest WEG brand. This year, a rebranded WEG is poised to make a powerful debut with a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.This issue ofincludes our, and we have some great examples of companies actively contributing to a net-zero carbon future. It’sIn June, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) held the 2024 European EtherCAT Plug Fest, one of the organisation’s most popular developer meetings. The EtherCAT Plug Fests focus on the implementation of interoperability tests.Parker Hannifin and the CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment will join forces once again for the FIA World Rallycross 2024 season, marking two years of partnership dedicated to advancing electrification on and off the racing track.South Africa’s journey since the end of apartheid has been marked by significant economic and social transformation. Among the many stories of growth and resilience are those of SMEs that have not only survived but thrived in the changing landscape. Drawing parallels to its own 27-year journey, Pnet explores key insights from these success stories.A total of 262 learners from Johannesburg gathered at Wits University to present their innovative science and engineering projects at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Regional Science Fair.SKF has announced a new strategic partnership with Duracar, an innovative company specialising in light electric vehicles. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies’ commitment to sustainability and the advancement of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.