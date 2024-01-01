Wireless communication system for remote access to data

August 2024 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Using mobile communication via 2G, 3G and 4G, OPTIBRIDGE 3880 offers a wide range of remote data management options – from simple data logging to internet connectivity and storage for maintenance, process visualisation, and data evaluation. It is thus also designed for advanced applications with IIoT requirements, offering flexible and modular solutions for data acquisition and analysis in smart networks.

Using the OPTIBRIDGE 3880 Connector integration software supplied by KROHNE, data can also be integrated into any scada or other software system by using industry standard protocols like OPC, UA, CSV. Customers have full control over their data, as it is hosted on their own local server.

OPTIBRIDGE 3880 is the perfect companion for the battery-powered water meter WATERFLUX 3070. This is the OPTIBRIDGE 3880 Setup app for iOS and Android for onsite commissioning and configuration via Bluetooth configuration templates for Basic IO and Modbus in a water meter. The system is also ideal for installation in flood-prone areas like manholes, as it comes in a rugged IP68-rated polycarbonate housing with an integrated battery offering six years of operating time.

Typical applications for OPTIBRIDGE 3880 include data logging and transfer of flow, pressure and temperature measurement values from water abstraction wells or water transportation pipelines, wireless communication for water meters in installation areas without power supply, and remote flow monitoring and process control in district metering applications.

For more information contact KROHNE SA, +27 11 314 1391 , [email protected], krohne.com/pipepatrol

Credit(s)

KROHNE





