Wireless communication system for remote access to data

Using mobile communication via 2G, 3G and 4G, OPTIBRIDGE 3880 offers a wide range of remote data management options – from simple data logging to internet connectivity and storage for maintenance, process visualisation, and data evaluation. It is thus also designed for advanced applications with IIoT requirements, offering flexible and modular solutions for data acquisition and analysis in smart networks.
Using the OPTIBRIDGE 3880 Connector integration software supplied by KROHNE, data can also be integrated into any scada or other software system by using industry standard protocols like OPC, UA, CSV. Customers have full control over their data, as it is hosted on their own local server.
OPTIBRIDGE 3880 is the perfect companion for the battery-powered water meter WATERFLUX 3070. This is the OPTIBRIDGE 3880 Setup app for iOS and Android for onsite commissioning and configuration via Bluetooth configuration templates for Basic IO and Modbus in a water meter. The system is also ideal for installation in flood-prone areas like manholes, as it comes in a rugged IP68-rated polycarbonate housing with an integrated battery offering six years of operating time.
Typical applications for OPTIBRIDGE 3880 include data logging and transfer of flow, pressure and temperature measurement values from water abstraction wells or water transportation pipelines, wireless communication for water meters in installation areas without power supply, and remote flow monitoring and process control in district metering applications.
KROHNE reaches important milestone in Ethernet-APL technology KROHNE
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
In December 2023, KROHNE made Ethernet-APL demo devices available to selected customers. This step marks an important milestone in the company’s own Ethernet APL development project for various sensor types. Ethernet-APL technology is a revolution in the process industry.
Read more...New industrial tablet series for non-ex applications Pepperl+Fuchs
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Pepperl+Fuchs is introducing a rugged tablet series in accordance with MIL-STD-810H. The slim Windows-based devices are available with a 20 or 25 cm display, offering numerous customisation options and an extensive range of accessories.
Read more...Programmable LED indicators Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner is expanding its portfolio of LED lights with the robust LED indicators of the K100 series. These units improve workflow and reduce downtime through clearly communicated status information.
Read more...Decoding the world of direct part marks Omron Electronics
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner. Tailored specifically for industrial DPM reading, this innovative device sets new industry standards for durability and performance.
Read more...Green manufacturing energy conservation and emission reduction Dahua Technology South Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
As a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, Dahua is committed to improve its sustainable development capabilities and to make continuous efforts in building a greener and safer digital world by developing innovative solutions that can help conserve energy and reduce carbon emission.
Read more...Adding value in a Heartbeat Endress+Hauser South Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
This Endress+Hauser technology provides enhanced measuring reliability and safety, higher efficiency in operation, productivity gains and compliance, and fewer unplanned shutdowns.
Read more...Radio telemetry network Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Remote monitoring specialist Omniflex has completed a system revamp of legacy radio monitoring equipment for Lepelle Northern Water.
Read more...Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks Turck Banner Southern Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.