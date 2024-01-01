Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Cloud-based inventory management

August 2024 Level Measurement & Control

The Netilion Ecosystem includes Netilion Inventory, a cloud-based inventory management software designed to help businesses manage their stock inventory, streamline inventory processes, and improve operational efficiency. Netilion Inventory provides a centralised platform where users can track, monitor, and optimise their inventory, preventing stockouts, and reducing excess inventory. It also offers a seamless plug-and-play digital interface to the field assets, providing a user-friendly experience for inventory management − anywhere, anytime. It enables you to:

• Manage your stock with precision.

• Achieve fast reactions and forecasts.

• Manage supply chains with transparency.

Netilion Inventory also has value-adding features such as dashboards, inventory tracking, inventory locks, linearisation capability, and map visualisation. In conjunction with the Micropilot FWR30 radar level sensor, which is the first cloud-based radar sensor from Endress+Hauser, Netilion Inventory digitises measuring points in the blink of an eye. It also delivers precise,

process-relevant information, where previously only assumptions were possible. This combination helps users to optimise their logistics and storage processes, and ultimately increases production efficiency in areas such as stock handling, in-time reordering and proactive inventory management.

Process examples include irrigation systems or liquid fertilisers for agriculture, additives, and cleaning agents for the food industry, and liquefiers for concrete production. Level measurement is vital for accurate inventory management in these production processes. It also ensures safety and compliance, while improving efficiency and product quality. Netilion Inventory and Micropilot FWR30 unlock the door to easy and cost-effective inventory management control.

A cloud-based application software for remote inventory management

Contactless time-of-flight measurement methods for determining levels have been an integral part of the Endress+Hauser portfolio for more than 50 years. To enable simple inventory monitoring, Endress+Hauser now offers the web application, Netilion Inventory. This web application is optimised for use on mobile devices and meets the highest security and data protection requirements.

The combination of a level sensor and Netilion Inventory offers more than just current measuring values. A clearly arranged dashboard provides an overview of your entire inventory. Not only is the respective level displayed, but also the calculated volume, providing insight to the user at any time on exactly how much product is in the tank and how much free storage capacity is still available in case of reordering. Timely reordering can be initiated by push messages without the time-consuming manual control of individual tanks and containers.

When threshold values are reached, an email notification is triggered to notify users. Even in the case of material losses outside of business hours, the defined people are informed via push messages. This means theft or leakage can be detected and tracked faster. This function can be used within the company, and also when collaborating with external partners such as suppliers and customers.

Netilion Inventory offers a modern and easy solution to plan your reorders proactively, without waiting for minimum stock levels to be reached. The software automatically generates a forecast from the historical consumption of the last two weeks. In addition, a glance at the consumption history allows data-driven projections and predictions to be drawn about normal demand in order to help identify any process deviations. The Map feature helps with internal and external logistics, and can support route planning by providing a visual geographical overview of all stocks on a map. Meanwhile, Inventory Lock provides alerts for unauthorised actions taking place in your inventory and configures requirements to allow bar activity.


In summary, Netilion Inventory offers real-time visibility, centralised inventory management, automated data capture, forecasting capabilities, collaboration and communication, mobile accessibility, and analytics and reporting. These advantages can help businesses optimise their inventory management processes, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: [email protected]
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Technology for water sustainability
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The sustainability of surface water is critical for South Africa’s economic development, social well-being and environmental health. Endress+Hauser has a full range of liquid analysis sensors and transmitters to measure important parameters and has an excellent global track record in water and wastewater process plants and various surface and industrial water monitoring sites.

Read more...
Optimise sludge treatment and reduce operational costs
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The Endress+Hauser inline measuring devices, the Proline Teqwave MW 300 and the Proline Teqwave MW 500, determine the total solids content of wastewater directly through microwave transmission.

Read more...
Optimising steam management for boiler efficiency
Endress+Hauser South Africa Temperature Measurement
Endress+Hauser understands the daily challenges and demands placed on energy and utility managers across the spectrum of steam generation, distribution and consumption activities. Its global team is committed to working with its partners to overcome these complexities, and particularly those that aim for a safe, economic and sustainable sitsce of steam energy production and delivery.

Read more...
Smart solutions for tabletting
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
The manufacturing of pharmaceuticals is considered to be one of the most challenging production environments. Pharmaceutical manufacturers across the globe have opted for VEGA sensors in their production facilities.

Read more...
Magnetostrictive level transmitter
WIKA Instruments Level Measurement & Control
WIKA’s new model FLM-Tx-FLEX magnetostrictive level transmitter is used for high-accuracy, continuous level detection of liquids, including those with long insertion lengths.

Read more...
Superhero vision for hazardous waste environmental control
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
VEGA understands that in the world of hazardous waste management, ensuring both safety and efficiency is crucial. With the disposal of chemicals requiring conscientious attention to ethical and ecological standards, innovative solutions are mandatory. Among these solutions, non-contact level sensors emerge as a game changer, offering increased safety in environments laden with dangerous substances.

Read more...
The reliable flowmeters for challenging industrial processes
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Ultrasonic flowmeters have made enormous progress since their introduction into industrial measurement technology. The technology is now fully developed, but it still has a wide range of potential applications. Endress+Hauser is driving forward the development of its clamp-on flowmeters with time-of-flight ultrasonic measurement by improving performance, simplifying handling throughout the entire life cycle, and expanding the areas of application to include off-label uses.

Read more...
Copper mining powered by VEGA
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
VEGA sensors are an integral part of the continuous monitoring and control systems across the board in mining and beneficiation processes. The robustness, reliability and precision of VEGA instruments make them a good choice for managing liquid levels and ensuring the smooth operation of the production process.

Read more...
Sustainability of surface water
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The sustainability of surface water is critical for South Africa’s economic development, social well-being and environmental health. Endress+Hauser has a full range of liquid analysis sensors and transmitters to measure important parameters and has an excellent global track record in water and wastewater process plants and various surface and industrial water monitoring sites.

Read more...
Cloud-based inventory management software
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Netilion is an award-winning cloud-based IIoT ecosystem designed for industrial processes. It connects the physical and digital worlds to send valuable information from the field straight to your phone, tablet or other device.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved