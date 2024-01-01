Editor's Choice
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers

I&C July 2024 News

Taking place at Nasrec, Johannesburg from 2-6 September, Electra Mining Africa is recognised as a 5-in-1 trade show. This year’s event is set to be one of the biggest Electra Mining Africa exhibitions to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations

The five incorporated shows – Electra Mining Africa, Automation Expo, Elenex Africa, POWERex and Transport Expo – will put the spotlight on a wide variety of industries. These include mining, manufacturing, engineering and related industries; automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control; the electronics, electrical and electromechanical sectors; power generation; power transmission and distribution; power application; and renewable energy. The trucking, transport and logistics industries will also be highlighted. The Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo has also been incorporated for the first time, with its focus on local manufacturing.

“Electra Mining Africa has built its reputation as a platform for trade and the place where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Deals are made and beneficial partnerships are formed,” says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group, and the organisers of Electra Mining Africa. “It’s a massive trade event taking place over five days, contributing to the stimulation of trade in the industrial, manufacturing, and mining sectors of the South African economy.”

Industry leaders from across the mining and industrial sectors of the economy will deliver a programme of world-class, free-to-attend seminars. Visitors can expect to hear from industry experts about the latest developments in the global and local mining and industrial sectors. They will discuss new developments in legislation, highlight challenges faced by the local industry, present case studies on proven results, and give local examples of leading technologies, solutions, and methodologies. Seminar topics will also be aligned with the show’s theme days of sustainability, women’s day, and skills development, safety and lifting, innovation, and South Africa day. The seminars will take place in Hall 9, hosted by the South African Institute of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE).

The Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) and the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) will be hosting conferences alongside the show, sharing valuable content. Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions adds: “We are thrilled that Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will be hosting a half-day Women in Mining workshop, taking place on Women’s Day. Participating for the first time, WiMBIZ, which represents five hundred female-owned companies in the mining industry, will create a networking space where visitors and exhibitors can talk about business partnering opportunities. There will also be a hosted networking function to facilitate these conversations.”

Visitors can look out for the Forklift Driver competition, organised in conjunction with Lifting Africa and LEEASA, taking place on each day of the show. Winners of the Innovation and New Products Awards, organised in partnership with the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), will be announced on Innovation Day.

For more information contact Specialised Exhibitions, +27 11 835 1565, [email protected], www.electramining.co.za




Empowering education and learning through innovation
Festo South Africa News
Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.

Read more...
Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation
ABB South Africa News
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work. Among these remarkable individuals, two talented engineers from ABB are building a brighter future for all of us.

Read more...
RS South Africa celebrates women in engineering
RS South Africa News
International Women in Engineering Day, an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, is marking its 11th anniversary under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE to showcase drive innovation at Electra Mining
SEW-Eurodrive News
SEW-EURODRIVE has expanded its presence at Electra Mining Africa this year with added exhibition space that showcases its innovations in automation and electronics. This complements the company’s large landmark stand, which has always been a favourite for visitors.

Read more...
Driving sustainable development through education and innovation
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists, recognising them as the driving force behind sustainable development.

Read more...
The just energy transition starts at the Solar Youth Academy
News
Life Choices and GREEN Solar Academy are breaking ground with tangible results from their Solar Youth Academy. Their aim is to produce work-ready interns for the solar industry.

Read more...
Zutari coordinates MeerKAT radio telescope array
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory practice, Zutari is continuing its involvement with the world-leading MeerKAT radio telescope array, where it has played a leading role since the project first broke ground.

Read more...
Schneider Electric named the world’s most sustainable company
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has topped the list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2024 by Time magazine and Statista.

Read more...
WEG Africa Ghana marks 15 years of service
WEG Africa News
WEG Africa’s Ghana operation has transformed into a fully-fledged branch. Through an expanded network of Value Added Resellers (VARs), the branch has boosted its capacity to deliver tailored and responsive solutions to a diverse customer base in West Africa.

Read more...
Connecting with stakeholders at Electra Mining Africa
News
Trafo Power Solutions is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, and will use the platform to connect with stakeholders and reinforce its position as a leader in electrical power solutions.

Read more...











