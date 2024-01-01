5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers

Taking place at Nasrec, Johannesburg from 2-6 September, Electra Mining Africa is recognised as a 5-in-1 trade show. This year’s event is set to be one of the biggest Electra Mining Africa exhibitions to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations

The five incorporated shows – Electra Mining Africa, Automation Expo, Elenex Africa, POWERex and Transport Expo – will put the spotlight on a wide variety of industries. These include mining, manufacturing, engineering and related industries; automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control; the electronics, electrical and electromechanical sectors; power generation; power transmission and distribution; power application; and renewable energy. The trucking, transport and logistics industries will also be highlighted. The Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo has also been incorporated for the first time, with its focus on local manufacturing.

“Electra Mining Africa has built its reputation as a platform for trade and the place where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Deals are made and beneficial partnerships are formed,” says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group, and the organisers of Electra Mining Africa. “It’s a massive trade event taking place over five days, contributing to the stimulation of trade in the industrial, manufacturing, and mining sectors of the South African economy.”

Industry leaders from across the mining and industrial sectors of the economy will deliver a programme of world-class, free-to-attend seminars. Visitors can expect to hear from industry experts about the latest developments in the global and local mining and industrial sectors. They will discuss new developments in legislation, highlight challenges faced by the local industry, present case studies on proven results, and give local examples of leading technologies, solutions, and methodologies. Seminar topics will also be aligned with the show’s theme days of sustainability, women’s day, and skills development, safety and lifting, innovation, and South Africa day. The seminars will take place in Hall 9, hosted by the South African Institute of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE).

The Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) and the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) will be hosting conferences alongside the show, sharing valuable content. Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions adds: “We are thrilled that Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will be hosting a half-day Women in Mining workshop, taking place on Women’s Day. Participating for the first time, WiMBIZ, which represents five hundred female-owned companies in the mining industry, will create a networking space where visitors and exhibitors can talk about business partnering opportunities. There will also be a hosted networking function to facilitate these conversations.”

Visitors can look out for the Forklift Driver competition, organised in conjunction with Lifting Africa and LEEASA, taking place on each day of the show. Winners of the Innovation and New Products Awards, organised in partnership with the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), will be announced on Innovation Day.

For more information contact Specialised Exhibitions, +27 11 835 1565 , [email protected], www.electramining.co.za





