Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

How to raise the bar in port operation efficiency and productivity

I&C July 2024 Motion Control & Drives

In the ever-evolving world of maritime logistics, optimising the efficiency and productivity of port operations is essential for staying competitive. With global supply chains becoming increasingly complex, port operators are under pressure to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety.

Lenny Naidoo, acting national operations manager at Heavy Lift, a division of CFAO Equipment SA, says the solution to meeting these requirements lies in harnessing the potential of innovative and advanced technologies from reputable global manufacturers.

“At Heavy Lift, we specialise in the sale of heavy-duty forklifts tailored for container handling in port operations. As an industry leader in material handling and industrial equipment, we know all too well the challenges facing our customers, and that is why we remain committed to providing them with optimal technological solutions to streamline their operations and ensure maximum efficiency and productivity.”

While fully autonomous machinery may still be on the horizon, current technological advancements, such as those offered by Konecranes and Terberg, are revolutionising port operations.

To this end, predictive maintenance has become indispensable in reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. Here, advanced monitoring systems track machinery usage in real-time, and predict when maintenance is required based on operating hours. This allows for precise planning and ensures that machinery is serviced before issues arise, maintaining peak performance and minimising disruptions.

“Transparency and accountability are also key to driving productivity,” adds Naidoo. “Features such as Konecranes’ CheckApp system and Terberg Connect platform enable drivers to perform daily checks on their equipment via smartphones or tablets, where they can log issues, and upload pictures or videos. This real-time information is accessible to supervisors and managers, streamlining maintenance processes and ensuring swift responses. By eliminating delays associated with paper documentation, the system keeps everyone informed and responsible.”

Data analytics and real-time insights are becoming indispensable in various operational metrics. The MD4 display in the cabins of Konecranes equipment offers drivers critical information on performance, including the number of boxes lifted, fuel consumed, idling times, and speed. This data empowers operators to make informed decisions, therefore greatly improving overall productivity and efficiency,

Safety is a core component of Heavy Lift’s mandate, and its equipment solutions have an array of features to meet this commitment. This includes electronic scales to prevent overloading by displaying cargo weight, and geofencing technology that sets speed limits in specific areas and cautions drivers to slow down. Additionally, tyre pressure monitoring systems ensure optimal tyre pressure, which greatly reduces wear and tear, and ultimately, saves additional costs.

“The real-time data provided can also help in identifying port congestion and bottlenecks, allowing for greater planning and resource allocation. In doing so, this not only reduces congestion, but speeds up operations and productivity,” explains Naidoo.

With training and development being critical components to driving safety, efficiency and productivity in all material handling operations, Konecranes provides online training modules for both technical staff and equipment operators. These modules ensure employees are up to date with the latest practices and technologies, creating a well-informed workforce capable of operating machinery safely and efficiently.

“The integration of advanced technologies in port operations is not just enhancing efficiency and safety, but also contributing to significant cost savings. By embracing predictive maintenance, transparency, continuous training, and data analytics, ports are setting new standards in their operations. These innovations ensure that port operations are more efficient, productive and safe, meeting the ever-evolving demands of the global supply chain,” concludes Naidoo.

For more information contact Darshan Rangai, Toyota Material Handling, 086 132 5472 , [email protected], www.cfaoequipment.co.za/toyota-material-handling/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Testing your motor control coordination
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems, a supplier of control and automation solutions for the industrial sector, is warning against the risks of using untested components in motor control combinations.

Read more...
Parker’s non-welded flange technology for hydraulics
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Parker’s 37 non-welded flange technology is known for its ability to reduce the installation time and cost of hydraulic systems compared to traditional welded flanges. Hidroser, a Parker Premier Distributor in Turkey, has started this technology for hydraulic operated systems on board its vessels.

Read more...
Emission-free mobility with hydrogen
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
We are now used to cars powered by electricity; but in the quest for zero carbon emissions, hydrogen cars, or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), could be the next big thing in the automotive industry.

Read more...
Decarbonising bearing production
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF and voestalpine Wire Technology, a subsidiary of the leading steel and technology group voestalpine, have successfully produced the first prototype bearing made from steel that contains hydrogen direct reduced iron

Read more...
Grease that can take the load
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s new general purpose, high load bearing lithium-free grease caters to the lubrication requirements of a wide range of industries and applications.

Read more...
Safe operation of hydraulic systems
Motion Control & Drives
Hydraulic check valves are one of the most common valve types, and are essential components in hydraulic systems. There is potential for optimisation, particularly in applications in which screwable check valves are used in aluminium blocks.

Read more...
First Tornado vertical lift module in SA
Motion Control & Drives
The first South African Gonvarri Tornado 9th-generation vertical lifting module was designed and installed for ACDC Dynamics, a market leader in the supply of electrical components for automation, commercial, industrial and mining sectors. It was designed to improve the efficiency of ACDC’s warehouse. It is an ultra-fast, virtually noiseless computer-controlled storage and transfer lift.

Read more...
Mammoet assembles world’s biggest land-based crane
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has started assembling the world’s strongest land-based crane.

Read more...
Tapered roller bearings keep mining dump trucks rolling
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF designs, develops and manufactures a range of premium quality products to meet the demands of the mining sector, which is notorious for punishing conditions that test machines, equipment, and components to their very limit.

Read more...
First battery-electric trolley truck system for underground mining
ABB South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Boliden, Epiroc and ABB have passed a new technology milestone by successfully deploying the first fully battery-electric trolley truck system on an 800-metre underground mine test track in Sweden. This means the mining industry is a step closer to realising the all-electric mine of the future, with sustainable, productive operations, and improved working conditions.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved