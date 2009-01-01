Editor's Choice
WEG Africa Ghana marks 15 years of service

I&C July 2024 News

Set up in 2009, initially to provide parts support to the growing installed base in West Africa at the time, WEG Africa’s Ghana operation has transformed into a fully-fledged branch. Through an expanded network of Value Added Resellers (VARs), the branch has boosted its capacity to deliver tailored and responsive solutions to a diverse customer base in West Africa.

In its 15 years of existence, WEG Africa’s Ghana branch has placed customer success at the centre of its operations. To meet diverse customer needs, the branch offers customised solutions that speak directly to market requirements in West Africa. Regional manager for West Africa, Foster Yeboah Owusu says VARs play a pivotal role in ensuring customer satisfaction. To this end, the branch has a total of eight VARs in key markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal and Mauritania.

As a commercial office for WEG Africa, the Ghana entity can offer a complete range of WEG solutions across the different product families – industrial electric and electronic equipment, power generation and transmission, and commercial and appliance motors. Currently, the facility has a major focus on industrial electric and electronic equipment, catering largely for oil and gas and mining markets.

The main product line includes electric motors, variable speed drives and controls, softstarters, switchgear, geared motors, distribution boards and customised E-houses, among many other products. This is complemented by a selected range of power generation and transmission products such as oil-cooled and dry-type transformers, and mobile substations.

Owusu reiterates the importance, in a culturally diverse region of 16 countries, of understanding the unique infrastructural challenges and regulatory requirements in each market, to develop suitable products. For example, he says that several countries in West Africa have varying levels of grid power infrastructure and voltage compatibility, which makes product customisation and adaptation a major requirement to meet unique market needs.

Armed with the globally renowned WEG product offering, coupled with a strong support regime that entails technical support, training and high spare parts availability, WEG Africa’s West African business has seen substantial growth in recent years. “Our growth has largely been driven by a thriving West African mining sector. We have in recent years executed some flagship projects in the region,” says Owusu. “For example, between 2019 and 2020, we supplied and commissioned major electrical equipment for a large oil and gas project. This comprised six WEG electric motors – four 9,5 MW and two 7 MW units.”

Commenting on emerging trends in the market, Owusu highlights the accelerated move towards energy-efficient solutions. In Ghana, for example, the government has introduced Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for about 20 different electrical products including transformers, electric motors, and air conditioners.

As a key industry stakeholder, WEG Africa was part of the electromechanical technical committee that prepared the standards on which the MEPS for electrical motors are based. Through this process, the government of Ghana has set MEPS for electric motors at IE2, up from IE1. The industry, however, is already moving to IE3 and IE4 efficiency standards. Given that electric motors consume 50% of global energy, Owusu says the adoption of higher MEPS is a welcome development. Making electric motors more efficient not only reduces power consumption, but also minimises carbon emissions, and improves sustainability.

“Governments in West Africa have a big focus on sustainability and environmental management. On the back of rapid industrialisation, there is a growing renewable sector in the region. To cater for this market, we intend to expand our offering with WEG’s other existing solutions such as solar systems, hydro and wind turbines,” says Owusu.

He says there is also a lot of interest in increasing partnerships and collaboration. “The plan is to have local service partners in every country in the region to ensure faster parts and service turnaround times for our customers,” he concludes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.weg.net
Articles: More information and articles about WEG Africa


Further reading:

5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
News
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.

Read more...
Empowering education and learning through innovation
Festo South Africa News
Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.

Read more...
Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation
ABB South Africa News
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work. Among these remarkable individuals, two talented engineers from ABB are building a brighter future for all of us.

Read more...
RS South Africa celebrates women in engineering
RS South Africa News
International Women in Engineering Day, an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, is marking its 11th anniversary under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE to showcase drive innovation at Electra Mining
SEW-Eurodrive News
SEW-EURODRIVE has expanded its presence at Electra Mining Africa this year with added exhibition space that showcases its innovations in automation and electronics. This complements the company’s large landmark stand, which has always been a favourite for visitors.

Read more...
Driving sustainable development through education and innovation
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists, recognising them as the driving force behind sustainable development.

Read more...
The just energy transition starts at the Solar Youth Academy
News
Life Choices and GREEN Solar Academy are breaking ground with tangible results from their Solar Youth Academy. Their aim is to produce work-ready interns for the solar industry.

Read more...
Zutari coordinates MeerKAT radio telescope array
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory practice, Zutari is continuing its involvement with the world-leading MeerKAT radio telescope array, where it has played a leading role since the project first broke ground.

Read more...
Schneider Electric named the world’s most sustainable company
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has topped the list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2024 by Time magazine and Statista.

Read more...
Connecting with stakeholders at Electra Mining Africa
News
Trafo Power Solutions is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, and will use the platform to connect with stakeholders and reinforce its position as a leader in electrical power solutions.

Read more...











