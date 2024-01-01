Schneider Electric named the world’s most sustainable company

Schneider Electric has topped the list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2024 by Time magazine and Statista. This recognition reflects Schneider Electric’s ambitious goals to reduce its own emissions, but also the company’s commitment to helping its customers to become more energy efficient and reduce their emissions.
Both Time and Statista highlighted Schneider Electric’s technological expertise and the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) programme. This transformative programme drives and measures the company’s progress toward global sustainability targets contributing to six long-term commitments that cover all environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. Among its achievements, the company helped customers reduce their carbon emissions, with 553 million tons of CO2 saved and avoided since 2018. The company has also made significant progress in transforming its own supply chain. Carbon emissions from Schneider Electric’s top 1000 suppliers fell by 27% since the beginning of the programme, and 21% of the company’s most strategic supply chain partners have met Schneider Electric’s recent work standards.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the world’s most sustainable company,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is embedded in everything we do.”
Schneider Electric was also recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 13th consecutive year, ranked number one in its industry. This achievement reflects its strong ESG performance, with sustainability at the core of its strategy.
Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Empowering education and learning through innovation Festo South Africa
News
Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.
Read more...Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation ABB South Africa
News
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work. Among these remarkable individuals, two talented engineers from ABB are building a brighter future for all of us.
Read more...Optimising pulp and paper industry water management Schneider Electric South Africa
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The manufacturing of pulp and paper is a complex process that involves several stages to convert wood into the final paper product. The industry has strict guidelines for water discharge into effluent systems. To meet the requirements, pulp and paper mills are increasingly focusing on the reuse of water.