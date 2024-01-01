Schneider Electric named the world’s most sustainable company

Schneider Electric has topped the list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2024 by Time magazine and Statista. This recognition reflects Schneider Electric’s ambitious goals to reduce its own emissions, but also the company’s commitment to helping its customers to become more energy efficient and reduce their emissions.

Both Time and Statista highlighted Schneider Electric’s technological expertise and the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) programme. This transformative programme drives and measures the company’s progress toward global sustainability targets contributing to six long-term commitments that cover all environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. Among its achievements, the company helped customers reduce their carbon emissions, with 553 million tons of CO 2 saved and avoided since 2018. The company has also made significant progress in transforming its own supply chain. Carbon emissions from Schneider Electric’s top 1000 suppliers fell by 27% since the beginning of the programme, and 21% of the company’s most strategic supply chain partners have met Schneider Electric’s recent work standards.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the world’s most sustainable company,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is embedded in everything we do.”

Schneider Electric was also recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 13th consecutive year, ranked number one in its industry. This achievement reflects its strong ESG performance, with sustainability at the core of its strategy.

