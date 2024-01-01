Driving sustainable development through education and innovation

RS South Africa is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists, recognising them as the driving force behind sustainable development. Wesley Hood, RS’s education and social impact specialist, emphasises the role of collaboration in shaping future talent. Through partnerships with universities worldwide, the company has had an impact on the lives of over 471 000 young engineers and students reached through its educational programmes since 2020.
Central to RS South Africa’s approach is the belief that accessibility is key to fostering talent. By providing educational technologies, inspiring content, and immersive skills development opportunities, RS empowers students to embark on a journey toward careers in technology and engineering. Initiatives like the RS SuperSkills workshops and the DesignSpark platform ensure that learning is not confined to classrooms but extends into real-world applications and industry insights.
As part of its For a Better World ESG Action Plan, RS also champions initiatives that advance sustainability, empower people, and promote responsible business practices. One of the standout features of RS South Africa’s educational initiatives is its emphasis on experiential learning. Through competitions and project support, students are not only able to showcase their skills, but also gain invaluable industry exposure and networking opportunities. These experiences not only enrich their learning journey, but also enhance their employability and future prospects. RS South Africa’s commitment to education and innovation serves as a testament to the transformative power of industry when driven by purpose and inclusivity.
Empowering education and learning through innovation Festo South Africa
News
Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.
Read more...Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation ABB South Africa
News
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work. Among these remarkable individuals, two talented engineers from ABB are building a brighter future for all of us.
Read more...WEG Africa Ghana marks 15 years of service WEG Africa
News
WEG Africa’s Ghana operation has transformed into a fully-fledged branch. Through an expanded network of Value Added Resellers (VARs), the branch has boosted its capacity to deliver tailored and responsive solutions to a diverse customer base in West Africa.