Driving sustainable development through education and innovation

RS South Africa is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists, recognising them as the driving force behind sustainable development. Wesley Hood, RS’s education and social impact specialist, emphasises the role of collaboration in shaping future talent. Through partnerships with universities worldwide, the company has had an impact on the lives of over 471 000 young engineers and students reached through its educational programmes since 2020.

Central to RS South Africa’s approach is the belief that accessibility is key to fostering talent. By providing educational technologies, inspiring content, and immersive skills development opportunities, RS empowers students to embark on a journey toward careers in technology and engineering. Initiatives like the RS SuperSkills workshops and the DesignSpark platform ensure that learning is not confined to classrooms but extends into real-world applications and industry insights.

As part of its For a Better World ESG Action Plan, RS also champions initiatives that advance sustainability, empower people, and promote responsible business practices. One of the standout features of RS South Africa’s educational initiatives is its emphasis on experiential learning. Through competitions and project support, students are not only able to showcase their skills, but also gain invaluable industry exposure and networking opportunities. These experiences not only enrich their learning journey, but also enhance their employability and future prospects. RS South Africa’s commitment to education and innovation serves as a testament to the transformative power of industry when driven by purpose and inclusivity.

