Optimising pulp and paper industry water management

I&C July 2024 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

By Peter Marumong, cluster WWW segment leader at Schneider Electric.

Pulp and paper manufacturing is a major industry, with a global output valued at approximately $580 billion. It is also a versatile industry, producing a wide range of products, from office and catalogue paper to glossy paper, tissue and paper-based packaging. These products form part of our daily lives, and are essential to most sectors.

To substantiate the above, the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (PAMSA) recently conducted a survey which looked at how important paper and print are in modern society. From reading habits to the importance of labels and packaging, it found that 82% of South Africans surveyed acknowledged that paper is still a part of their daily lives.

The manufacturing of pulp and paper is a complex process that involves several stages to convert wood into the final paper product. It also requires a significant amount of fresh water ranging from 60 to 230 m3/t of paper production, which leads to a substantial amount of wastewater.

Like its manufacturing peers, the pulp and paper industry must also use water in an efficient and responsible manner. The industry has strict guidelines for water discharge into effluent systems, which in turn aim to prevent pollution of water bodies and protect the environment.


Peter Marumong.

Optimising pulp and paper efficiency

To meet the above requirements, pulp and paper mills are increasingly focusing on the reuse of water. By treating final effluents and reintroducing them into their processes, companies can offset water consumption and reduce costs.

Programmable logic controller (PLC) systems are a compelling part of this equation, and can play an important role in water and wastewater management (WWW). By continuously monitoring water quality parameters such as pH, conductivity and other relevant elements, industries can meet compliance requirements.

PLCs collect data from monitoring instruments and display real-time information for effective decision making. Importantly, PLCs allow for automation, which in turn reduces human error and enhances efficiency.

During pulp and paper manufacturing, these systems can control pumps, valves and other equipment, ensuring precise dosing of chemicals and optimal treatment. Automated systems also minimise energy consumption, and improve overall plant performance.

PLCs can also facilitate water reuse by integrating final effluent quality data into the system. By monitoring and controlling the quality of water being reintroduced, industries can confidently reuse treated water. Also, PLCs enable real-time adjustments, to maintain water quality within acceptable limits.

PLC systems offer the following important benefits to the pulp and paper industry:

• Cost efficiency: Automated systems can lead to significant cost savings by optimising water usage, and reducing waste. This is particularly true for industries that can reuse treated wastewater in their processes, thereby lowering their overall water consumption and expenses.

• Compliance and monitoring: Automation allows for continuous and precise monitoring of wastewater quality, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. This is crucial for companies, particularly multinationals, that must adhere to strict standards.

• Sustainability: Automated systems contribute to sustainability efforts by efficiently managing resources and reducing the environmental footprint of industrial operations.

• Public and environmental health: Properly treated wastewater protects water bodies from pollution, and the public from health hazards associated with untreated effluent.

• Industry leadership: Companies that invest in automated wastewater treatment are often seen as leaders in environmental stewardship, setting an example for smaller businesses and local industries.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


