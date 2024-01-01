Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SEW-EURODRIVE to showcase drive innovation at Electra Mining

I&C July 2024 News

SEW-EURODRIVE has expanded its presence at Electra Mining Africa this year with added exhibition space in Hall 7 that showcases its innovations in automation and electronics. This complements the company’s large landmark stand in Hall 6, which has always been a favourite for visitors,

National sales and marketing manager, Jonathan McKey says the message that the company is ‘closing the loop’ with its growing portfolio of products is loud and clear. “This means diversifying into a range of other opportunities within the mining and industrial sector value chains, with new products being introduced to support this strategy,” he explains. “We are already achieving this in agriculture, for instance, where in addition to our conveyor and pump solutions and variable speed drives in pack houses, we will further expand into pivot and wheel drives.”


Jonathan McKey, national sales and marketing manager at SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa.

Visitors will also see how sustainability is built into the business’ growth into the continent, including the intensive upskilling underway at its local facilities in various African countries. “As leaders in this industry, we play a key role in empowering artisans – both in-house and for our customers – through our Drive Academy. This pushes the boundaries in augmented reality (AR) as a learning tool,” he says. “This all helps consolidate our foundation of expertise upon which the market relies.”

At the stand in Hall 6, visitors can witness new solutions like the purpose-built SEW X.e agitator, fresh from its launch in Europe last year. Also being launched is a range of planetary solutions for new market segments, and also the new ECO2 design drive that features environmentally friendly manufacture.

“We also look forward to discussing our DriveRadar technology with visitors, as the mining sector embraces predictive maintenance to achieve better uptime levels and enhance equipment lifespans,” he says. “Another sustainability focus, as a good neighbour, is our careful use of natural resources, including our own lubrication solution.”

Among the insights to be gained at the Hall 7 stand is the potential of the latest generation SEW MOVI-C modular automation technology. This delivers advanced features in a format that is simpler to commission and use. “We’ve refined this offering to ensure we can give customers those elements relevant to their business – so you get just what you need, and have the advantage of being able to supplement later with more features,” he says. “It is easy to be overwhelmed by the complexity of automation in drive technology, so we work closely with customers to help them migrate smoothly.”

Electra Mining Africa also allows visitors to meet the SEW-EURODRIVE experts that would accompany them through their automation journey. The company prides itself on supporting customers from the purchasing decision right through to commissioning and operation. “Our automation and electronics division walks with customers through the migration process so they don’t have to struggle on their own to get new systems to work,” he concludes.

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 700, [email protected], www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Empowering education and learning through innovation
Festo South Africa News
Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.

Read more...
Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation
ABB South Africa News
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work. Among these remarkable individuals, two talented engineers from ABB are building a brighter future for all of us.

Read more...
RS South Africa celebrates women in engineering
RS South Africa News
International Women in Engineering Day, an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, is marking its 11th anniversary under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering.

Read more...
Driving sustainable development through education and innovation
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists, recognising them as the driving force behind sustainable development.

Read more...
The just energy transition starts at the Solar Youth Academy
News
Life Choices and GREEN Solar Academy are breaking ground with tangible results from their Solar Youth Academy. Their aim is to produce work-ready interns for the solar industry.

Read more...
Zutari coordinates MeerKAT radio telescope array
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory practice, Zutari is continuing its involvement with the world-leading MeerKAT radio telescope array, where it has played a leading role since the project first broke ground.

Read more...
Schneider Electric named the world’s most sustainable company
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has topped the list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2024 by Time magazine and Statista.

Read more...
WEG Africa Ghana marks 15 years of service
WEG Africa News
WEG Africa’s Ghana operation has transformed into a fully-fledged branch. Through an expanded network of Value Added Resellers (VARs), the branch has boosted its capacity to deliver tailored and responsive solutions to a diverse customer base in West Africa.

Read more...
Connecting with stakeholders at Electra Mining Africa
News
Trafo Power Solutions is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, and will use the platform to connect with stakeholders and reinforce its position as a leader in electrical power solutions.

Read more...
Another successful YES programme
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently celebrated the completion of another successful Youth Employment Service (YES) programme.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved