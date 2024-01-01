RS South Africa celebrates women in engineering

International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), an annual event that celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, marked its 11th anniversary on 23 June under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrated women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals are contributing to building a brighter future for all of us.

RS South Africa is committed to supporting the next generation of female engineers through funding and career readiness workshops. “We are actively involved in nurturing engineering talent and promoting gender diversity in STEM fields,” says Wesley Hood, education and social impact specialist.

In honour of INWED 2024, RS is highlighting the achievements of women in engineering by showcasing inspiring women who are making significant contributions to the field and motivating the next generation of female engineers. Through its collaboration with Nelson Mandela University (NMU), the company champions women in engineering by funding various student projects and hosting career readiness workshops.

One such initiative is the Women in Engineering Leadership Association (WELA) at NMU, which provides professional and academic workshops designed to support and inspire women in engineering. RS South Africa plans to integrate its education initiatives into the WELA programme, further equipping these young women with the tools and confidence to succeed in their careers.



Dr Marshall Sheldon.

Narrowing the gender gap in STEM

Dr Marshall Sheldon, executive dean of NMU’s Faculty of Engineering, epitomises the leadership driving these efforts. With over 25 years of experience in higher education, and a solid background in chemical engineering, Dr. Sheldon passionately advocates for narrowing the gender gap in STEM fields. She highlights the transformative impact of engineering, and underscores the pivotal role women play in advancing the discipline.

“By breaking down gender stereotypes, and encouraging more women to enter and thrive in engineering, we can enrich the industry with unique problem-solving approaches and different leadership styles. In addition, women engineers can serve as role models, inspiring the next generation of female engineers to pursue STEM careers, thus fostering a more balanced and dynamic engineering landscape,” she says.

Sheldon emphasises that women can significantly contribute to this year’s #EnhancedbyEngineering theme by leveraging their diverse perspectives, creativity, expertise and knowledge to drive innovative solutions. Their participation in engineering projects can lead to more inclusive designs and technologies that cater to a broader audience.



Karli Oosthuizen.

Inspiring the next generation

Karli Oosthuizen, a final year BEng Mechatronics student at NMU, embodies the spirit of innovation and determination. With a passion for sustainable engineering and a commitment to diversity, Karli is a role model for aspiring engineers. She actively participates in outreach efforts, encouraging young people from all backgrounds to pursue engineering.

“All engineers should strive to enhance life through engineering. Women in engineering should focus on enhancing and improving areas where women struggle most, things only we would know,” says Oosthuizen. Her message to young girls considering engineering is clear and empowering: “If you work hard and have faith, the right doors will open and you will be successful. You are more than capable, and there is nothing anyone can tell you that will change that.”

RS South Africa’s commitment to education and innovation

RS South Africa remains committed to fostering education and innovation in engineering. By supporting initiatives like WELA at NMU, RS South Africa celebrates the achievements of women in engineering, and encourages the next generation to explore and excel in STEM careers.

