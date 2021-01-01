Another successful YES programme

Bosch Rexroth Africa recently celebrated the completion of another successful Youth Employment Service (YES) programme. The Group’s continued dedication to the programme forms a part of its #ThinkGroup strategy, which underlines its mission to unlock the group’s full potential by putting people, culture, digitalisation, and sustainability first.

At the graduation ceremony, 38 learners graduated out of the 40 learners who were enrolled in the programme. Of the graduates, 20 have already been employed by Bosch Rexroth Africa. The new employments span group companies such as Hytec South Africa, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, Hydraulic and Automation Warehouse (HAW), Hytec Engineering, and Hägglunds Drives South Africa. They include placements in logistics, drawing offices, finance, supply chain and workshops. The class had a female majority.

Through the programme, participants are equipped with skills to help them build careers, including learning how to create CVs and prepare for interviews. Additionally, they gain work-related training with the help of a mentor. These initiatives ensure that everyone who takes part in the programme benefits, regardless of whether or not they graduate.

Freddie Kühn, general manager of Hytec South Africa, highlighted the achievements of the participants, “We are proud of this initiative’s success. We have enrolled 147 learners since 2021 and have added 57 graduates to the group’s workforce. We would like to congratulate the class of 2023/2024 and wish them the best for the future.”

For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630 , [email protected], www.boschrexroth.africa





