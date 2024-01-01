Connecting with stakeholders at Electra Mining Africa

Trafo Power Solutions is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, and will use the platform to connect with stakeholders and reinforce its position as a leader in electrical power solutions. Managing director, David Claassen says that Electra Mining Africa, as a cornerstone of the southern African electrical, engineering and mining landscape, offers a solid platform for the company to present its service offerings and engage with a broader audience. “Participation at Electra Mining Africa is crucial for Trafo Power Solutions, especially as a young company,” he adds. “This event allows for direct interaction with mining operators and industry stakeholders from across the continent, and provides an opportunity to unveil new advancements.”

Trafo Power Solutions is a comprehensive solutions provider, with dry-type transformers being a core component of its offerings. However, the company also distinguishes itself by delivering tailored power solutions that address the unique challenges of the mining industry. This approach is backed by a team with extensive experience in South Africa and Africa, ensuring a deep understanding of client operations and sustainability needs.

Claassen says that the mining industry in Africa demands high levels of innovation to overcome challenges related to power, infrastructure and logistics, and Trafo Power Solutions embraces these challenges as opportunities to develop and engineer robust solutions.

Trafo Power Solutions aims to be a premium Tier 1 supplier of power solutions, emphasising efficiency, operational and maintenance cost reduction, and importantly, alignment with its customers’ ESG targets. A solid commitment to research and development by the company and its partners ensures that its solutions are at the forefront of market needs and technological advancements.

Claassen says that the growing focus on ESG in the mining sector has driven increased interest in dry-type transformer technology, as these transformers offer significant advantages in applications traditionally dominated by oil-cooled transformers. “Dry-type transformers are an obvious choice for underground mining operations, but we are also seeing enormous traction in surface mining and quarrying applications,” he says. Trafo Power Solutions has responded to this trend by expanding its dry-type transformer offerings to higher power ratings and is now capable of supplying units up to 110KV and 30MVA.

To meet the industry’s demands for timely solutions, Trafo Power Solutions has streamlined its production and logistics processes. Investments in equipment and enhanced project management practices have reduced manufacturing costs and improved delivery times. This efficiency ensures that the company can meet the stringent time and cost pressures faced by mining operations.

Visitors to Trafo Power Solutions’ stand at Electra Mining Africa can expect to engage with the team, discussing potential solutions and exploring opportunities. The stand will feature a model of a dry-type transformer, with a cross-section through the medium voltage winding, offering a close-up look at the quality and craftsmanship of Trafo Power Solutions’ products.

“Trafo Power Solutions remains dedicated to pushing the envelope in power solutions and staying ahead of market trends and best practices in technology. By focusing on application-specific solutions underpinned by continuous R&D, we believe we will continue to contribute innovatively to the mining sector’s evolving needs,” Claassen concludes.

For more information contact Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007 , [email protected], www.trafo.co.za





